Engaging in a good story can provide a much-needed diversion from the stresses of life.
For many, reading a book is an enjoyable way to relax and enjoy solitude. Even if we read alone, the act of reading can bring us together and create a common experience.
In many cases, the value of a story extends beyond simple diversion. Stories provide context. They help us frame our experiences from times, places, and vantage points that may be inaccessible from our day-to-day experiences.
Now more than ever, stories serve as a powerful means to ground our perceptions in the long arc of history and the broad experiences of people different from ourselves. Stories provide us the opportunity to step out of our current moment and perspective to better understand the challenging events we have faced this year.
Stories are an excellent way to connect with someone we just met. They make great conversation topics.
Talking about a favorite book can inspire conversation and create a common bond. Talking about our own stories and experiences with someone we just met can create a connection as we discover shared interests or even just laugh together.
Book clubs are a perfect example of stories bringing people together. Some participate in a book club because they love to read and find themselves forming new lifelong friendships. Others form book clubs as a reason to get together with friends or colleagues.
Book clubs are a perfect example of stories bringing people together. Some participate in a book club because they love to read and find themselves forming new lifelong friendships. Others form book clubs as a reason to get together with friends or colleagues.
Books make great gifts for individuals of all ages. I always find it fun to give the gift of a childhood favorite for a birthday, shower or special occasion.
Sometimes this “gift” comes in the form of a shared experience. Each day, my daughter and I are reading a chapter of a book I loved when I was a child. Watching her get joy from this same story and our time together is something I cherish.
Listening is also a popular way many connect with books and stories. Some people like to multi-task while they listen, simultaneously completing tasks like driving or even doing household chores.
While I admire those people, I have found I am not able to do this without one or the other tasks suffering.
While words are often synonymous with stories, image can be a powerful tool to convey a story. Picture books are a good example of story told in images – whether paired with words or told in images alone.
The library’s storytimes, currently being held in virtual format, provide wonderful opportunities for children to experience both picture books and engage in stories together.
Enjoying stories together can heighten the experience by adding a whole new dimension.
Many families enjoy the ritual of reading bedtime stories together or having a family movie night. In other situations, adult children now enjoy reading to their own parents.
Stories can be experienced in many formats and are certainly not limited to the book – or even the written word. They can be found and enjoyed in every medium available to us.
Whether it be newspaper, radio, television or social media, our lives are full of opportunities in which we can engage with stories. We can read, listen to, or watch stories on nearly every topic imaginable.
Stories can help people to learn and grow. Stories can relate a new skill, solve a problem or expand one’s knowledge on a topic.
Stories can be a powerful way of discovering times and experiences that are unfamiliar to us. They can help us imagine a better future. They can provide a snapshot of what life is like in another place, another time or just from another perspective.
Take some time to experience the power of a story. You never know where it could take you or what you might learn.