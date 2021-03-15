Age: 74

Family: Wife Ann: 2 daughters and 6 grandkids

Originally from: Illinois

Lived in Dunkirk since: Lived in Dunkirk since 1956

Education:1 year college

Occupation: Retired

Employer/job title:

Political experience: Stoughton School 6 years

Essay questions

Why are you running for the Town of Dunkirk?

Very interesting and a way to connect with my fellow residents.

What are the most important issues facing the town in the next three years?

Work to insure all residents have access to high speed internet. We need to continue to maintain the necessary equipment so the road crew can effectively and efficiently maintain the roads and other Dunkirk property.

What role can the township/village play in helping ensure the safety of its citizens and the health of businesses as it relates to COVID-19 recovery?

We are currently in contact with Dane Co. Sheriff for additional enforcement on key intersections and roads.

Nearby, larger municipalities make decisions that extend past boundaries that could have potential effects on town residents, who cannot vote on them. How should the board ensure that its residents remain represented on issues?

We will continue to inform Dunkirk residents thru our newsletter and special meetings as issues arise.

Towns are increasingly shrinking in physical acreage due to annexation. How should Dunkirk approach other means of growth to balance its tax base?

We have a program that allows Dunkirk to buy development rights and preserve the rural character of Dunkirk.

The city of Stoughton is proposing a whitewater park with a possible Fourth Street dam removal. What is your stance on the proposed project?

I am concerned about the added water traffic up to and around the Dunkirk Dam. Also the effect on the normal water level in the Yahara.