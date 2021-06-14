Hometown: Spring Green, WI
Education: UW-Madison Masters in Elementary Education and Curriculum and Instruction
Position: Elementary Math and Reading Resource Teacher
School: Country View Elementary
Years in education: 35
Years in VASD: 26
Essay questions
What inspired you to get into education?
I played school at home with friends everyday throughout my elementary years, and I loved my elementary school teachers.
What has this last year been like for you as an educator during the COVID-19 pandemic?
My technology skills have surely improved but it has also been incredibly challenging. My first goal was to help make sure that all virtual students had the materials they needed at home. Concurrent teaching was unbelievably difficult and will remain one of the hardest things that I feel teachers have ever been asked to do. During the last portion of this year I was able to work in some in-person classrooms as well as some virtual classrooms. I enjoyed that balance.
What is your favorite memory of your time in the Verona School District?
I loved all of the celebrations. The dress-up days, the field days, the carnivals, the walk-a-thons, the COVID-19 neighborhood parade. I wish I would have recorded somewhere all of the cute and funny things that children said to me on a daily basis. I will, however, never forget the summer the tornado hit Country View. The way our staff rallied together and worked to rebuild Country View was probably my most powerful memory.
What will you miss about working in the school district?
For sure the kids!! Their smiles, tears, and hugs. I have been surrounded by the most kind and caring children in the world every day I have worked in Verona. Believe it or not, I will miss the 7:15 a.m. morning duty – rain, sleet, snow, or sun. Greeting our friends as they got off the bus or out of their cars. I loved being the first one to say good morning to them. Getting the first hug of the day. Seeing the hole in their smile where their tooth fell out the night before. It truly was the best part of my day. I will also truly miss the staff and the friendships I have developed over the last 26 years. I have been lucky to be surrounded by so many people who care so deeply about children and each other.
Why are you retiring now?
Thirty-five years is a long time. I feel that I am still young enough and healthy enough to move on and try to figure out another way to make a difference in the world. I am ready for that challenge and that change.
What are your plans for retirement?
I am hopeful that 'retirement' from teaching will add a little less craziness to my life. A little more time for myself. My current plans are to work more with my husband's business and grow our Senior Move Management portion of the moving business.