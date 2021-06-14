Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Education: Masters Degree in Social Work from UW-Madison 1984
Position: Social Worker
School: Savanna Oaks
Years in education: 30 years
Years in VASD: 28 years
Essay questions
What inspired you to get into education?
I grew up in a family that believed in advocating for social justice. I started my career in County Social Work. I also worked as a group home and foster care coordinator. I completed my clinical license and provided individual and group therapy in an inpatient psychiatric hospital. I switched to School Social Work to continue my social justice and equity work. I enjoyed mentoring many graduate students as they were doing their practicums in schools. I try to bring an attitude of unconditional positive regard to all the people I meet on this journey.
What has this last year been like for you as an educator during the COVID-19 pandemic?
It was a year of adjustments on a personal and professional level. The pandemic increased barriers to getting an equitable education for all students. This year highlighted the social, economic and racial injustices in our society.
What is a favorite memory of your time in the Verona Area School District?
I have many fond memories of my time with the VASD. I think the best work can be done when there is true collaboration and trust between students, staff and administration. I have enjoyed working long enough so that now I am providing service to children of my former students. In a world that values extroverts, I hope we can leave room for the gifts and talents that introverts bring to the table.
What will you miss about working in the school district?
The amazing colleagues, students and families that I have had the privilege to work with and learn from. My Social Work team is amazing and are wonderful advocates for students and families.
Why are you retiring now?
I have been working as a Social Worker for 37 years and in schools for 30 years.
What are your plans for retirement?
I am looking forward to doing some traveling and spending more time with my family. I am interested in pursuing part time clinical work at some point down the road. I may be retiring from School Social Work but my life long work for social justice will continue.