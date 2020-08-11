Teachers will know where they’ll be teaching from -- whether it be at home or in one of Verona Area School District’s buildings – by the week of Aug. 24.
Superintendent Dean Gorrell told the Verona Area Board of Education at its Thursday, Aug. 6, meeting that teacher assignments will be made as quickly as possible, but can’t happen until the district knows which educational model families chose for their students.
“We’ll do it as soon as we can, but no later than that week,” he said.
Families were given two choices for the start of the 2020-21 year: One being half-day, in-person schooling for children in grades K-2 and a phased reopening for grades 3-12 once it’s deemed safe to bring more students in, the other committing students to doing all-virtual for the first semester of the year.
Once district staff have figured out those puzzle pieces, Gorrell said, then they can determine staff placements. District human resources staff will also need to determine what staff members will plan to take 12 weeks of expanded paid leave granted by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which the district has to grant its employees.
Gorrell told the board that his staff have been “characteristically awesome” while waiting for answers on what the start of the school year is going to look like, and what will be expected of them.
“They just continue to inspire me,” he said. “This is an enormous puzzle to put together … we can’t do this without them, and we need our staff to be walking side by side.”
Gorrell also condemned the idea that teachers who do not want to return to buildings because of concerns for their safety just simply don’t want to teach – that’s not the reality, he said.
“Some public opinion is that teachers and staff don’t want to go to work,” he said. “I don’t believe that for one moment. I just reject that notion altogether.”