Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 89F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.