MO = meatless option NCS = no concentrated sugar Thursday, Aug. 27 Mushroom Swiss Burger: Beef Patty Whole Wheat Bun Mushrooms Swiss/American Cheese Green Beans Potato Salad Fruit Cocktail Apple Crisp MO – Black Bean Burger NCS – Spiced Pears Friday, Aug. 28 Enchilada Casserole Taco Chicken with Rice Fiesta Corn Pinto Beans Mandarin Oranges Frosted Churro Cake MO – Bean and Cheese Burrito NCS – SF Cookie Monday, Aug. 31 Tuna Casserole Stewed Tomatoes Pickled Beets Banana Lemon Bar MO – Egg Salad NCS – SF Pudding Tuesday, Aug. 1 Roasted Turkey in Gravy Rice Pilaf Creamed Corn Cranberry Sauce Fruit Cocktail Brownie with Peanut Butter Frosting MO – Chicken Veggie Strips NCS – SF Pudding Wednesday, Aug. 2 Taco Pasta Casserole Broccoli Cauliflower Pineapple Frosted Strawberry Cake MO – Bean and Cheese Burrito NCS – SF Cookie Thursday, Aug. 3 Greek Chicken Pasta Carrot Raisin Salad Four Bean Salad Orange Rainbow Sherbet Cup MO – Veggie Pasta NCS – SF Ice Cream
MealsHome-delivered meals are available. Home-delivered meals arrive between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. For information, call 835-5801 and ask for Carol or Noriko. The cost to provide the meal is $9.69.
Ziggy’s Curbside Takeout ProgramAvailable from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays. Suggested minimum donation for those 60 and older is $4 per meal, but please pay only what you can afford.
On Wednesdays and Fridays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., come to the Senior Center parking lot to pick up a meal ticket. Use the parking lot entrance nearest the Masonic Lodge. Staff will talk with you in the parking lot, and complete the necessary paperwork. You will be given a ticket that you take to Ziggy’s parking lot, and show to Ziggy’s staff through your car window. Your food will then be delivered to your car. You will have a choice of meals, and you are limited to one meal per day. You must be at least 60 years of age to participate in this meal program, or the spouse of a participant who is 60 or over. Make sure you come to the Senior Center parking lot for your meal ticket. If you go to Ziggy’s without your ticket, you will not receive any meals.
Curbside Library Pick-Up for SeniorsAvailable Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Are you a Senior who picks up meal tickets at the Senior Center on Wednesdays? You can now schedule to pick-up your library holds during this time too. Call 835-3656 ahead of time and the library will have your items ready. When you arrive to pick up your items, pull up in front of the library first, then head over to the Senior Center.
Food PantryThe Oregon/Brooklyn Food Pantry, at 107 North Alpine Parkway in Oregon, is open every Tuesday from 9-11 a.m. and every second and last Thursday of each month, 4-7 p.m. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the food pantry is offering prepackaged food with curbside pickup. Call 835-5801 for assistance or directions.
Loan ClosetIf you need durable medical equipment, such as crutches, wheel chairs, walkers, commodes and canes, you may now check out equipment. You may also return equipment that you are no longer using. Please note that you must have an appointment to either pick up or return equipment. Call Carol or Noriko at 835-5801 to schedule your appointment.
Digital Memory ScreeningWhile the Senior Center is closed, they are unable to offer quarterly memory screenings. In the meantime, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is offering free memory screenings on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment, call 866-232-8484.
Legal CounselingOne-time offer of free one-half hour of legal counseling is available with either Attorney Beth Cox or Attorney Nancy Winter. Call the Center at 835-5801 to arrange an appointment.
Medication Check- UpsThe Senior Center will be offering medication check-ups again this year. These free one-on-one encounters with a pharmacist are being conducted by telephone or by video-conference. If you have had a fall, or fear falling, this is an important opportunity to see if your medications, or the times that you take your medications, might be a contributing factor. If you are interested in scheduling a medication check-up, or learning more about them, please call and speak with a case manager.