The garden of Roy and Rayanne Pedretti at 530 Harvest Lane, Verona, has been selected by the Sugar River Gardeners for their 18th Civic Beautification Award. Roy and Rayanne have lived at this location since 1994. Roy, who has a background in farming, along with Rayanne created their first garden bed about 17 years ago in the front yard. Upon approaching the house one is struck by the beauty of a huge red hibiscus plant at the center of the kidney-shaped bed. White stones surrounding the bed provide accent along with the yellow moonbeam coreopsis, pink phlox, gold brown eyed Susans and white shasta daisies. Roy and Rayanne stated that earlier in the year it contained irises and there will be more changes to come with the change of seasons.
At the front corner of the house a lovely mature birch casts shade on a surrounding hosta bed as you wander toward the back yard. These gardens developed through the years and there you are greeted with raised beds the length of the property on both sides of the yard. These cheery beds provide a riot of color with more pink and white phlox, brown eyed Susans and purple coneflowers. Later in the season asters will make their appearance. At the back of the property a multitude of clematis decorate the storage shed, an arbor and free standing trellises. The same beautiful flowers line the patio and a pergola near the patio contains a sweet autumn clematis with several more clematises along the side of the garage.
These well tended gardens truly expresses the owners’ love of gardening and will give them and the people passing by much enjoyment for years to come.