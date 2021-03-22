Sue Williams

Bio
Age: 61
Family: Spouse Mary Celley
Originally From: Ann Arbor Michigan but moved to Wisconsin in 1982
Lived in Town of Rutland: 26 years
Education: Bachelor of Arts Degree in Physical Education from Hope College and Graduate Level Courses towards a Masters Degree in Physical Education: Motor Development from University of Wisconsin Madison (degree not completed)
Occupation: Retired: Law Enforcement
Political Experience: none
Essay Questions:Why are you running for the Town of Rutland Board Supervisor Position?
When I learned that there was going to be two positions on our four person Board opening up, I thought it was time for me to get more involved. I have lived in the town for 26 years and have no plans to leave the area. I truly care about this township and believe that the beauty that exists here is some of the best in the State. I hope to improve community awareness and involvement through the use of social media and use of emails to inform residents of upcoming meetings and agenda topics. I believe it is important to get input from as many residents in the Township to make sure it is going in the direction that is desired. I hope to work on getting some of our roads designated as Rustic Roads to help attract runners and bicyclists to our area. I hear that traffic speed is often a real concern for many residents and will work to see if that can be better addressed.
What are the most Important Issues Facing the Town in the next three years?
Dealing with shrinking budgets and finding ways to prioritize road improvement needs, the need for a new Town Hall and up dating our Town Comprehensive Plan.
What role can the township play in helping ensure the safety of its citizens and the health of businesses as it relates to COVID-19 recovery?
The Town must continue to follow all safety recommendations set by the CDC and Dane County Public Health regarding public meetings. As the Country gets more and more vaccinated, there will be a push to go back to in-person only monthly meetings. But it will take awhile for everyone to get a vaccination. I am already hearing that some in the Town are still scared and don’t want to attend in-person meetings yet still want to participate. I believe it is the responsibility of the Board to listen to these concerns and find a way to allow all residents that want to participate that chance, whether it be in person or though ZOOM. Currently the Town Hall does not have access to an Internet connection, so there will be a budgetary consideration to fixing this issue.
Nearby larger municipalities make decisions that extend past boundaries that could have potential effects o town residents, who cannot vote on them. How should the board ensure that its residents remain represented on issues?
I believe it is important for Board members to stay informed as to what their neighboring towns/villages are facing and their issues being discussed. This can be done easily by signing up for their newsletters or email notifications on agenda and meeting minutes. Communication with neighboring village/town board members is critical to allow concerns expressed by Town of Rutland residents to be heard. Partnerships with neighboring towns/villages are not new as there are shared services, such as Fire and EMS, that require collaboration.
How much should the town prioritize its bride replacement projects?
It is my understanding that the Town of Rutland follows the recommendations given by the State Department of Transportation on which bridges need to be replaced and then get the work completed within the timeline provided.