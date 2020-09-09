Registration for youth players in the Stoughton Boys Basketball Association has begun for preseason skills and drills, though COVID-19 restrictions for the season are still being developed.
Basketball games and contact practices are not permitted by Public Health Madison Dane County Madison. In a post on its website, the SBBA said it remains committed to exploring programming options based on what is permitted by county COVID-19 restrictions. Currently, gatherings are limited to 10 people indoors and 25 outside.
SBBA plans to open a no-fee registration option so families can indicate their interest in participating in basketball opportunities if the organization can offer them safely. It does not commit a child to participate, and there will be another opportunity to register later, if and when it’s determined teams can practice and compete.
“This no-fee registration is designed to allow easy communication with interested families, potentially on short notice, in the event we are able to begin practicing and/or competing when COVID-19 orders change,” the SBBA news release said. “Program fees would be assessed later based on the scope of opportunities SBBA can offer.”
If and when practices can begin, participants and coaches may be required to wear masks and social distancing will likely be required.
Stoughton youth basketball competes in the Badger Developmental League, which is still preparing for a season, though the SBBA news release states that the statewide mask mandate and many school districts opting for virtual school may delay or prevent BDL from scheduling games.
“SBBA is closely monitoring the situation and hoping for the best, with the goal of providing quality, safe basketball programming to our players,” the news release said. “We will communicate any developments.”