Stoughton junior Nicolar Rivera walks on the mat he exudes a quiet confidence that can be intimidating to other wrestlers. He doesn’t know what it feels like to walk off the mat after a loss.
Rivera will keep it that way after scoring on a takedown in the third period of a 132-pound championship match to beat Mukwaonago’s Cody Goebel 11-8 in the WIAA Division 1 Mukwonago sectional on Saturday, Feb. 6.
Rivera (9-0), the top-ranked wrestler in the Division 1 Wisconsin Wrestling Online state poll, extended his prep career record with the Vikings to 118-0, and he’s looking to win a third straight state title.
“I just want to do what I can to win that championship match,” Rivera said. “I’m a lot quicker than everybody. These guys are a lot stronger. I want to prove to myself that I can win at a higher weight and don’t have to cut weight.”
Stoughton had six wrestlers qualify for the WIAA Division 1 state meet. The Vikings, the three-time defending state champions, won the sectional title with 190.5 points, to advance to the team state tournament for the eighth straight year.
The sectional champions for Stoughton are junior Nicolar Rivera (132), senior Luke Mechler (160), senior Rudy Detweiler (195), senior Brooks Empey (220) and sophomore Griffin Empey (heavyweight). The other sectional qualifier is freshman Cole Sarbacker who finished second at 113 pounds.
Both Rivera and Brooks Empey are looking to repeat as state champions. Rivera won a state title at 106 in 2019 and 120 last season. Empey is a four-time state qualifier who won gold at 220 last year. Before winning the title last year, he was runner-up at 195 in 2019 and sixth at 182 in 2018.
“The goal was to send as many on as we could,” Stoughton co-coach Dan Spilde said. “We had pretty lofty goals.”
The number of sectionals was reduced to four this season and the number of state qualifiers was scaled back to eight instead of the usual 16 because of COVID-19 protocols. The WIAA wants the state wrestling tournament at different sites for each division to be wrestled in one day.
“For a long time it was looking like we wouldn’t have a season and Stoughtin finally snapped out of it,” Rivera said. “It’s crazy because I’ve only wrestled like five matches and I’m about to go to state. We are so far in the season and it seems like it just started.”
Stoughton senior Chance Suddeth (120), senior Alex Wicks and junior Trenton Dow (145) each took third place and missed qualifying for state by one spot.
“When it’s down to eight wrestlers and to have five sectional champions, that is a big deal,” Spilde said. We are happy to have a state tournament.”
The Vikings have wrestled in the state championship match for six straight years, finishing runner-up before winning three state championships.
“Our goal is to crown as many champions as we can this week,” Spilde said. “This group of athletes is on a mission. They know what is in front of them the following week.”
Rivera (132) breezed to a pin over Sauk Prairie’s Colton Uselman in 2:34 in a quarterfinal match. He then pinned Waukesha West’s Magnus Kuokkanen in 2:37 in a semifinal match.
“I think the key was to keep the pressure on and eventually he broke,” Rivera said. “Just don’t let off the gas.”
“His body movement is unmatched,” Spilde said. “He has great body awareness. He could have wrestled at 126, but he wanted to wrestle up a weight at 132.”
Mechler (10-0), ranked No. 1 at 160, pinned Milton’s Justin Sanchez in 1:34 in his quarterfinal match. He then pinned Waukesha North’s Elijah Zirbel in 2:32.
“It’s one step closer, but the end goal is far from over,” Mechler said after winning his semifinal match. “
In the championship match, Mechler defeated second-ranked Jack Ganos of Arrowhead 5-2.
“Rankings don’t really mean much,” Mechler said. “They are very subjective. You can make a case for the top three kids to be ranked No. 1.”
Spilde wants to see Mechler stay aggressive in matches.
“He (Mechler) was dictating the pace and a lot of the action,” Spilde said. “He needs to continue to work tgo find more ways to score.”
Detweiler (10-0) also remained unbeaten this season. He survived Fort Atkinson’s Thomas Witkins 8-6 in a sudden victory in a quarterfinal match. He then pinned Reedsburg’s Nate Schreiner in 1:53. In the title match, Detweiler defeated Waunakee’s Daniel Ford 17-3.
Brooks Empey (10-0) was dominant in posting three wins at 220. He pinned Waukesha West’s Gavin Black in 26 seconds in a quarterfinal match. Empey then pinned Fort Atkinson’s Jacob Horvatin in 1:12 in a semifinal. In the championship match, he defeated Pewaukee’s John Mohr 10-2.
“We are confident in ourselves and our wrestling ability,” Empey said. “We have a lot of hammers and good kids underneath that too. We just had to take care of business and stay level headed.”
Brooks Empey’s younger brother Griffin Empey, also stayed unbeaten at heavyweight. Griffin Empey (10-0), ranked third at heavyweight, defeated Sauk Prairie’s Nolan Vils 11-3 in a quarterfinal match. He then pinned Arrowhead’s Derek Jensen in 1:18 in a semifinal match. In the title match, Griffin Empey pinned Monona Grove/McFarland’s Kristian Schlicht in 1:46. Schlicht had upset second-ranked Verona junior Jay Hanson in a quarterfinal match.
Sarbacker (113) went 3-1. He defeated Elkhorn’s Trayton Torres in a technical fall in 5:05. He pinned Oconomowoc’s Aeden Metcalf in 3:37 in a semifinal match. Sarbacker scored the first takedown in the title match against Elkhorn’s Joey Showalter before falling 10-5.
“Cole Sarabacker is at the top of his game right now,” Spilde said. “He proved he can wrestle with anybody.”