The Stoughton High School wrestling team returns a loaded squad, with six individual state qualifiers who helped the Vikings win a third straight WIAA Division 1 state team championship last season.
Even with a late start to this wrestling season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Stoughton has big expectations on the mat. Some wrestlers competed in tournaments over the summer and fall, though the number of tournaments hosted even out of state was reduced.
“It’s important to our team to be able to get up to speed,” Stoughton co-coach Dan Spilde said. “They are great athletes and obviously very skilled wrestlers. We are hoping they can get ready as fast as they can. It’s a process to get ready.”
Junior Nicolar Rivera and senior Brooks Empey are back after winning individual state titles last year. Rivera, who is 109-0 in his career, won gold at 120 pounds last season and Empey went 53-1 and took gold at 220.
The other state qualifiers returning for the Vikings are senior Luke Mechler, Trenton Dow and Rudy Detweiler and Griffin Empey.
Mechler, the state’s top-ranked wrestler at 152 last year, took third at state and finished the season 53-2. Both Dow (132) and Detweiler (195) each lost to eventual state champions in the first round.
Spilde is counting on the work ethic and leadership of his two senior captains in Brooks Empey and Mechler.
“They are two of our leaders who are elite wrestlers who have been in the state finals and in national tournaments,” Spilde said.
Mechler is expected to wrestle at 160 or 170.
“He’s really worked hard and got stronger,” Spilde said.
Detweiler committed to play football at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
“Rudy is working as hard as he ever has,” Spilde said.
Two other returning wrestlers that have been fixtures for the Vikings are seniors Alex Wicks and Rose Ann Marshall. Wicks won a match at team state that clinched the title last year. Marshall is one of the top female wrestlers in the state and will be wrestling at Friends University in Wichita, Kansas, next season.
“It’s a work in progress trying to find out what the team is going to look like,” Spilde said. “We have some pretty outstanding kids throughout the lineup, but we maybe don’t have the depth we have had some years, because we don’t have the numbers.”
Stoughton plans to have a multi-dual meet in the Fox Valley-area this week, but the Vikings also will compete in a quad at Prairie du Chien Jan. 22, eight days before the regional tournament.
“The hard part is some of our three-sport athletes who are not hardcore wrestlers per say who do this as just one of their sports need the time on the mat, and they are the ones missing out.”
Another challenge is the Vikings are prohibited from having contact practices because of the Public Health Madison and Dane County order No. 11. Since the team hasn’t had as many workouts in, Spilde said the question will be whether wrestlers are in as good of shape in terms of leanness this time of year by making weight classes.“I just believe training has to have a goal or mark to excel to see where you are at,” Stoughton co-coach Bob Empey said. “You have to improve daily and be healthy at the right time. The No. 1 thing is being healthy, pandemic or not.”
Wrestling teams across the state are limited to one dual or tournament per week this season.
Spilde said the most matches the Vikings can wrestle is a three-team dual this week and three duals Jan. 22 in Prairie du Chien before regionals start Jan. 30.
The state tournament will not be hosted at the Kohl Center as usual due to the county public health order No. 11 that limits indoor gatherings to 10 people or less and outdoor gatherings to 25 or less.
The WIAA is planning to host the state tournament that is usually over three days at different sites, with 10 regional and sectional sites still needed. The WIAA is seeking schools to host the Division 1 state tournament.
The format for the state tournament also is still not determined. The format where the top two in each weight class advance to state to form a 16-man bracket is being considered, along with a sectional champion only advancing, which would reduce state to eight-person brackets that could be completed in one day.