The WIAA revised the individual and team wrestling tournament series assignments and procedures.
The Stoughton High School wrestling team, the defending three-time Division 1 state champion, will be in a regional site to be determined, as the WIAA is still searching for a host.
That’s been complicated, because schools in Dane County are restricted from hosting a meet because of Public Health Madison and Dane County’s restrictions on gatherings. Indoor gatherings are limited to 10 or less and outdoor gatherings are capped at 50 people or less.
The other teams in the regional are Oregon, Beaver Dam, DeForest, Monona Grove/McFarland, Portage and Sun Prairie. The only two schools not in Dane County in the grouping are Beaver Dam, which is in Dodge County and Portage, in Columbia County.
For the individual tournament, the top two wrestlers in each weight class from each of the 16 regionals will advance to the one of the four sectionals per division, equating to eight qualifiers per weight class advancing to each sectional. The top two finishers at each weight class from each of the four sectionals will then advance to the state tournament on Saturday, Feb. 13.
The WIAA Sports Medical Advisory and the Board of Control approved an increase to six teams gathering for wrestling competitions during the period of Jan. 17-23, and an increase to eight teams beginning Jan. 30, which clears a threshold to conduct the tournament series with revised procedures.
Regional and sectionals will wrestle back to second place in all divisions, with the top six places scoring.
For the team tournament, teams qualifying for state will be determined by point values assigned to individual placements in determining sectional team scores. The top two teams at each of the four sectionals qualify in Division 1.
The State Team and Individual Tournaments in Division 1 will be held at Kaukauna High School.
“The Executive Staff and the WIAA Sports Medical Advisory Committee have become much more comfortable as the season has progressed with no major spreads of COVID-19 linked to high school sports or wrestling,” WIAA deputy director Wade Labecki said. “While the plan provides for significant reductions, this is the best opportunity that we can provide for our member schools and their wrestlers considering the pandemic restrictions.”