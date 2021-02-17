The Stoughton High School wrestling team can go down as one of the best in the 81-year history of the state tournament.
The Vikings enter the WIAA Division team state tournament seeking a fourth straight state championship. Since World War II, only five teams in state history have won four or more straight state titles, most recently Kaukauna from 2014-2017. Milwaukee South (1950-1954) and Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (2003-2007) are the only teams to win five straight state titles.
Both Stoughton and Kaukauna are back in the team state tournament. Stoughton (4-1), ranked No. 3 in the Wisconsin Wrestling Online Division 1 state poll, is seeded second and will wrestle seventh-seeded Waterford (7-1) in a state quarterfinal at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Kaukauna High School.
“My high school wrestling career is not over yet,” senior Luke Mechler said. “We have one more week. We will win that state title and get a fourth one. That’s what I’m looking forward to. I think we will end it like we have the past three years. We are going to win. At the end of the year, we find a way to win.”
Stoughton is making an eighth straight state team appearance and 15th overall. The Vikings have won 10 state titles, including three since the advent of the team tournament format.
The home team, Galloping Ghosts (10-0), ranked No. 1, received the top seed and face eighth-seeded Brookfield East (3-3). Fourth-seeded Waunakee (4-1) will face fifth-seeded Marshfield (9-2) and third-seeded and No. 2-ranked Holmen (11-0) will wrestle sixth-seeded Slinger (12-1).
Team semifinal matches are set for 1 p.m. with the championship dual set for 3 p.m. Feb. 20.
The Vikings won a third straight state championship by clipping Mukwonago 32-30 in the championship match last season.
Kaukauna is making its ninth state trip to the team state tournament. It’s the 12th state appearance for the Galloping Ghosts in the past 14 years and 19th overall.
There are 26 wrestlers ranked in the top eight in the state in their weight class heading into the state team tournament. Kaukauna has eight wrestlers ranked in the top eight at their weight classes, including Greyson Clark, ranked No. 1 at 126 and Jager Eisch, No. 2 at 132. Eisch gave Rivera his first loss of his prep career 5-3 in the championship match of the individual state tournament last week.
Stoughton has six wrestlers ranked in the top eight at their weight classes, including a trio of top-ranked wrestlers Rivera (132), Mechler (160) and senior Brooks Empey (220).