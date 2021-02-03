The Stoughton High School wrestling team crowned nine champions at the WIAA Division 1 Beaver Dam regional on Saturday, Jan. 30, at Beaver Dam High School.
The regional champions for the Vikings are freshman Cole Sarbacker (113 pounds), senior Chance Suddeth (120), junior Nicolar Rivera (132), junior Trenton Dow (145), senior Luke Mechler (160), junior John Harman (182), senior Rudy Detweiler (195), senior Brooks Empey (220) and sophomore Griffin Empey (heavyweight).
Stoughton has 11 wrestlers marching on to the Division 1 Mukwonago sectional. The other sectional qualifiers are senior Rose Ann Marshall (106) and senior Alex Wicks (126), who each finished second in their respective weight classes.
“Overall, we were quite impressed with the way the guys competed,” Stoughton co-coach Dan Spilde said. “There were a couple of matches we would have liked to wrestle again. We didn’t get all of the results we wanted, but we are in a good position heading into the sectional.”
The Vikings, the three-time defending state champions ranked No. 4 in the Division 1 Wisconsin Wrestling Online state poll, had six wrestlers stay unbeaten this season. Spilde said it’s rare that a Stoughton wrestler goes unbeaten because of the level of competition they schedule throughout the year, including the Cheesehead tournament.
“If we can have everyone stay undefeated from now until the end of the year that’s what is important, because that means they are at the top of the podium,” Spilde said. “The ultimate goal is to crown champions.”
Rivera (7-0), ranked No. 1 at 132, pinned Monona Grove/McFaralnd’s Blare Wood in 2:37 in a semifinal match. In a championship match, he pinned DeForest’s Luker Barske in 2:17.
Mechler (7-0), ranked No. 1 at 160, pinned Oregon’s John Ruth in 43 seconds in a semifinal match. He then rolled to a technical fall victory over Beaver Dam’s Gabriel Klatz in 4:16.
The Vikings won six of the top eight weight classes. Detweiler (7-0), ranked No. 5, beat Oregon’s Tyler Wald in a technical fall in 3:12. He then pinned Beaver Dam’s Kaden Reabe in the title match in 43 seconds.
Brooks Empey (7-0), ranked No. 1 at 220, pinned Monona Grove/McFarland’s Guenther Switzer in 2:15 and pinned Beaver Dam’s Nick Ludowese in 1:14 in the championship. At heavyweight, Brooks’ younger brother Griffin Empey (7-0), ranked No. 3, pinned Sauk Prairie’s Isaiah Horan in 16 seconds. In the title match, he outlasted Monona Grove/McFarland’s Kristian Schlicht 5-1.
Dow (7-0) pinned DeForest’s Tucker Schmidt in 40 seconds in a semifinal match. He then racked up a 12-2 win over Portage’s Seth Williams in a championship match.
Sarbacker (5-2) and Suddeth (6-1) also captured regional titles. Sarbacker had a semifinal pin and then defeated Sun Prairie’s Parker Olson 7-2 in the title match. Suddeth pinned Sun Prairie’s Dylan Muehlenberg in 1:38 in the finals.
Marshall, who will wrestle at Friends University next year, lost a semifinal match to Sauk Prairie’s Christopher Anderson, 8-4. She bounced back to pin Beaver Dam’s Eduardo Tostado in 1:38 in a second-place match.
Wicks went 3-1 and posted three pins to take second. He opened the regional by pinning Rachel Zych in 22 seconds. Wicks then lost to Beaver Dam’s Kyler Neuberger 11-4 in a semifinal match. He rebounded by pinning DeForest’s Otis Crawford in a third-place match in 34 seconds. He sealed second place after pinning Monona Grove/McFarland’s Jaden Denman in 37 seconds.
Sectional
Both fourth-ranked Stoughton and third-ranked Mukwonago enter the Saturday, Feb. 6 sectional with 11 qualifiers. The top two teams at the sectional will advance to the state team tournament, and the top two wrestlers in each weight class will move on to the individual state tournament.
“It’s loaded,” Spilde said. “It’s easily the toughest sectional at the top.”
He said the sectional includes about 25% of the Division 1 teams in the state. There are only four sectionals this season and the WIAA announced earlier this month that only eight teams — the top two from each sectional — will advance to team state. In a usual year, 16 teams advance to team state.
Both Rivera (132) and Brooks Empey (220) won Division 1 state championships last season. Rivera won his second straight state title at 120 last year. Empey won gold at 220 last year after a runner-up finish at 195 in 2019.
The weight class at 160 features three of the top four ranked wrestlers. Mechler (160) is top ranked and Arrowhead’s Jack Ganos is No. 2, followed by Mukwonago’s Cole Hansen at No. 4.
Other Viking wrestlers ranked in the top 12 in the state entering the sectional are Detweiler, No. 5 at 195 Griffin Eppey, No. 3 at heavyweight, Suddeth, No. 10 at 126 and Marshall, No. 12 at 106.
Mukwonago has five wrestlers ranked in the top 12 in the state, led by Tyler Goebel, ranked No. 1 at 138.
At 160, Jake Wisinski is ranked No. 5 at 126, Cody Goebel is ranked No. 5 at 132 and Jacob McGillivary is ranked No. 12 at 195.
Baraboo’s John Gunderson is top-ranked at 195 in a weight class that also features Detweiler of Stoughton and Ashwaubeneon’s Connor Ramage, ranked No. 3 and McGillivary.
Heavyweight features two of the state’s top three ranked wrestlers — No. 2-ranked Verona junior Jay Hanson and Griffin Empey.