Five Stoughton wrestlers went unbeaten at the Prairie du Chien Quad on Friday, Jan. 22, leading up to the postseason.
The quintet that went 3-0 is junior Nicolar Rivera at 132 pounds, senior Luke Mechler (160), senior Rudy Detweiler (195), senior Brooks Empey (220) and sophomore (heavyweight) Griffin Empey.
Mechler was dominant, posting three pins. Stoughton (3-1) lost a dual to No. 3-ranked Division 1 Holmen 40-36, before bouncing back to escape with a 36-35 win over Prairie du Chien, ranked No. 6 in Division 2 and rolled to a 61-18 victory over Sparta.
“I thought our performance our team put in was better than our performance at Evansville,” Stoughton co-coach Dan Spilde said. “We were a little more comfortable going out there and navigating the match and wrestling with a mask on.”
The Vikings will wrestle in the WIAA Division 1 Beaver Dam regional on Saturday, Jan. 30. The top two wrestlers in each weight class will move on to the sectional, as Stoughton is looking to win a fourth straight WIAA Division 1 state championship. The state qualifiers this season are being reduced from 16 to eight for each weight class.
“It’s almost like you have to be in the top two at the sectional and win your first-round match to qualify for state,” Spilde said.
Holmen 40, Stoughton 36
Stoughton won half of the 14 matches but dropped a top-five dual showdown against Holmen.
The Vikings posted five pins. Senior Rose Ann Marshall (113), ranked No. 11 at 106 in the Division 1 Wisconsin Wrestling Online state poll, pinned Holmen’s Kassandra Mueller in 3:19. At 160, Mechler pinned Kyle Gerold in 2:42 and Detweiler (195) pinned Griffin Banks in 1:09. Brooks Empey (220), ranked No. 1 in Wisconsin Wrestling.com, pinned Carson Weber in 11 seconds, while his younger brother Griffin Empey (heavyweight), ranked No. 3, pinned Ron White in 28 seconds.
Mechler, ranked No. 1 at 160, Brooks Empey and Griffin Empey each improved to 4-0 on the season.
Stoughton junior Trenton Dow (152), ranked No. 9 at 145, survived Holmen’s Tyler Jahn 4-3 and Rivera (132) knocked off Peter Kratochvill 6-2.
“We just came up one match or pin short,” Spilde said. “We need to find a few more bonus points or not give up as many bonus points. We need to get those bonus points to win the big matches in the tournament series.”
Stoughton 36, Prairie du Chien 35
The Vikings won seven matches and clipped Prairie du Chien in their second dual on Jan. 22. It came down to the final match, as Griffin Empey pinned Jaylen Johnson in 3:51 to seal the win.
Mechler pinned Prairie du Chien’s Chase Fisher in 1:12, and Stoughton dominated the upper weights, winning four of the top six weight classes.
Detweiler pinned Ty Wagner in 52 seconds and Brooks Empey pinned Kyle Quick in 15 seconds. Chance Suddeth (126) defeated Prairie du Chien’s Drew Hird 8-2 and Dow edged Luke Kramer 9-6. Rivera (138) won by forfeit.
Stoughton 61, Sparta 18
The Vikings won the lowest six weight classes to cruise to a win over Sparta.
Sparta forfeited at 106, 113, 126, 132 and 138. Stoughton’s Cole Sarbacker pinned Sparta’s Carter Erickson in 2:43, Mechler won by fall in 12 seconds and Detweiler defeated Sparta’s Marcus Cox 11-2.
Griffin Empey knocked off Madden Connelly 6-1 and Brooks Empey won on a forfeit.
Beaver Dam regional
Stoughton enters the Division 1 Beaver Dam regional with eight wrestlers ranked in the top 12 at their weight classes.
That includes a trio of wrestlers ranked No. 1 at their weight classes — Rivera (126), Mechler (160) and Brooks Empey (220).
“The points we score are not as important as sending as many to the sectional as we can,” Spilde said. “The more we send to the sectionals, the more points we can score to get back to state.”
The WIAA eliminated the team sectional dual meets this year because of COVID-19 protocols that limit wrestling events to one per week. Instead, each of a school’s individual sectional qualifiers will score points at the sectional and the top two teams from each sectional will advance to state.
The top two regional finishers will move on to sectional, with the top two at each sectional advancing to state.
“We have always felt when we are at a team event, we will put them where the team needs them,” Spilde said of the wrestling lineup. “We want them to compete at their ideal weight, so they have a good chance of qualifying. We will have some wrestlers shuffle up a weight class or down.”
Before the season, Marshall said she hoped to wrestle at 106 for the postseason. She is the first female wrestler from Stoughton to sign a National Letter of Intent to wrestle in college, and will compete next year at Friends University.
“Rose Ann is one of our hardest workers on the team,” he said. “She’s very disciplined and at a lower weight she may be stronger. She will be a contender to fight her way through.”