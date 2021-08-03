Luke Mechler, a 2021 Stoughton High School graduate, earned All-American recognition after finishing sixth place at 160-pounds at USA Wrestling’s U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals tournament July 18-20 in Fargo, North Dakota.
Mechler, who will wrestle at Oklahoma State University, competed for Team Wisconsin and went 7-1 at 160-pound freestyle.
“Sixth place wasn’t the goal I had in mind,” Mechler said. “The aim was higher. It felt good that all of my hard work the past 10 years paid off.”
Mechler suffered a knee injury in a quarterfinal match and dropped out of the tournament. He didn’t wrestle two consolation matches, where he could have wrestled back for third place.
Mechler has been living and training at Oklahoma State since June. He’s taken some summer school classes and returned home to Stoughton after the Junior Nationals before he leaves for Stillwater next week.
Mechler said he will have the Oklahoma State team doctor check his knee injury when he returns. He doesn’t expect to miss the season.
“I would be good to go by November,” he said. “I will be good to go in a month hopefully.”
He has been performing two wrestling workouts per day five days a week and one workout on Saturdays.
Mechler went 12-1 and finished as the state runner-up at 160 pounds last spring for the Vikings during the alternate fall season.
“It’s a lot more intense, and the training is a lot more focused,” he said of college compared to high school. “With the competition at this level it’s a lot more intense and you have to give it everything or you might not make it through it.”
Stoughton had four other wrestlers compete in the USA Wrestling’s U.S. Marine Corps Junior or Cadet Nationals — Rose Ann Marshall, a 2021 SHS grad, senior Nicolar Rivera; junior Griffin Empey and sophomore Cole Sarbacker. Empey reached the Round of 12 in the Cadet heavyweight division and was one win away from earning All-American status in freestyle and Greco Roman wrestling. Rivera went 6-2 at 126-pound Junior division and reached the Round of 12 in Greco Roman.
Marshall (112) and Sarabacker (126) each finished the tournament 3-2.