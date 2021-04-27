Luke Mechler

Stoughton senior Luke Mechler, a three-time state qualifier, who finished as the state runner-up at 160 pounds, committed to wrestle at Oklahoma State next season.

 File photo

Stoughton Area High School senior Luke Mechler announced on Twitter that he’s committing to wrestle at Oklahoma State University next year.

Mechler finished as the WIAA Division 1 state runner-up at 160-pounds this season. He was coming off a third-place finish at 152 in 2020. As a sophomore, Mechler also took second place at 145.

Mechler racked up a career record of 152-12 and was a three-time state qualifier for the Vikings. He went 17-2 this season and took runner-up after a 3-1 loss to Arrowhead’s Jack Ganos in the state title match. Mechler was a part of Stoughton’s state team championships in 2018 and 2019.

Oklahoma State is a collegiate wrestling power. The Cowboys went 10-0 in dual meets and finished third in the NCAA national tournament this past season en route to crowning one national champion and having five grapplers earn All-American honors.

Stoughton Athletic Director Mel Dow tweeted: “Going from Wisconsin’s most storied program @SToWrestling to the NCAA’s @CowboyWrestling.”

Mechler has a strong background in freestyle, finishing as a double All-American in Fargo, North Dakota in 2018 and as a runner-up in Greco. Mechler projects to wrestle at 157 to 165 pounds for the Cowboys.