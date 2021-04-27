Stoughton Area High School senior Luke Mechler announced on Twitter that he’s committing to wrestle at Oklahoma State University next year.
Mechler finished as the WIAA Division 1 state runner-up at 160-pounds this season. He was coming off a third-place finish at 152 in 2020. As a sophomore, Mechler also took second place at 145.
Mechler racked up a career record of 152-12 and was a three-time state qualifier for the Vikings. He went 17-2 this season and took runner-up after a 3-1 loss to Arrowhead’s Jack Ganos in the state title match. Mechler was a part of Stoughton’s state team championships in 2018 and 2019.
Oklahoma State is a collegiate wrestling power. The Cowboys went 10-0 in dual meets and finished third in the NCAA national tournament this past season en route to crowning one national champion and having five grapplers earn All-American honors.
Stoughton Athletic Director Mel Dow tweeted: “Going from Wisconsin’s most storied program @SToWrestling to the NCAA’s @CowboyWrestling.”
Mechler has a strong background in freestyle, finishing as a double All-American in Fargo, North Dakota in 2018 and as a runner-up in Greco. Mechler projects to wrestle at 157 to 165 pounds for the Cowboys.