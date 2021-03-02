Stoughton High School senior Brooks Empey announced on Twitter on Wednesday, Feb. 24, that he was committing to wrestle at the University of Wisconsin-Madison next season.
Empey, the repeat WIAA Division 1 state champion at 220 pounds, is the single season school record-holder in pins (43). He racked up a career record of 143-5. Empey defeated Ashwaubenon senior Nathan Moynihan 2-1 in a state championship[ match on Feb. 13 at Kaukauna High School.
Empey tweeted: “I’m excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Wisconsin-Madison to further my Wrestling and Academic Career. Thank you to all of my coaches and teammates that have helped me along the way.”
Empey helped lead Stoughton to three straight WIAA Division 1 state team championships. The Vikings finished as the state runner-up this season, losing a state finals match to Kaukauna, 38-26.
He joins three other Stoughton alumni with the Badgers — redshirt junior Garrett Model, redshirt sophomore Tyler Dow and freshman Gavin Model.