Stoughton senior Caylie Kotlowski was in the thick of contention after the first day of the Wisconsin Women’s Amateur Championship.
A tough start to the second round effectively took Kotlowski out of the hunt, while another Stoughton native hung around late into the two-day tournament at Blackhawk Country Club in Madison.
Ashli Stolen – a 2015 Stoughton High School graduate – finished in a three-way tie for ninth with Middleton natives Kate Meier and Alexis Thomas at 10-over 154. Stolen, who played collegiately at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and Cardinal Stritch University, tied for third with six total birdies – four of which came during a first-round 75. She was tied for sixth after the first round on Monday, July 20, and was in contention at 4 over with eight holes to go, but played the next seven holes 6 over.
Kotlowski trailed Wauwatosa native and Central Michigan freshman Rachel Kauflin by one stroke after a first-round 73. After four bogeys and a 4-over 40 on the first nine, the Stoughton star made four birdies in a five-hole stretch on the back nine to close with a 3-under 33.
Day 2 was a different story for Kotlowski. She made back-to-back bogeys followed by a triple bogey and ended up in a tie for 12th place at 11-over 155.
Caylie’s cousin, Myranda Kotlowski finished in a five-way tie for 29th out of 45 competitors at 21-over 165. The 2020 Stoughton grad and incoming freshman at Division II Colorado-Mesa was 19th after a first-round 79 that included three birdies.
Taitum Beck, a Waterford native and senior on the women’s golf team at Weber State, won the title with a two-day total of 3-over 147. Beck finished one stroke ahead of Franklin native and Bowling Green freshman Mallory Swartz, two clear of Oregon native and North Dakota State senior Taylor McCorkle and three ahead of Pewaukee native Maggie Leef. Kauflin ended up in a tie for fifth with Middleton junior Ellie Fritsch.