Myranda Kotlowski, a 2020 Stoughton High School graduate, tied for 25th place at the Wisconsin State Women’s Amateur Championship on Tuesday, July 13, at the Legend of Merrill Hills in Waukesha.
Kotlowski, who is a member of the women’s golf team at Division II Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colo., shot a two-day total of 10-over-par 162 to tie Green Bay’s Jo Baranczyk and Eau Claire’s Sydney Brown for 25th.
Kotlowski shot an 80 in the final round. She birdied the 320-yard No. 10 and posted eight pars. She had four straight bogeys on the front nine before earning a par on the next two holes.
Bobbi Stricker, Madison, won a sudden-death playoff to win the championship at 4-under-par 140. She made a 6-foot- birdie putt on No. 17 to force the playoff. Stricker on the first hole of the playoff sank a 30-foot birdie putt to edge Hartland’s Emily Lauterbach for the title.
Kotlowski tied for fifth at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament in 2019. She earned second-team all-state and first-team Badger South All-Conference honors. Kotlowski was academic all-state for four years at Stoughton and was a member of the National Honors Society from 2018-2020.