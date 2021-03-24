The Stoughton volleyball team is still trying to find its rhythm after dropping two road matches last week.
Waunakee swept Stoughton 25-16, 25-15, 25-20 on Thursday, March 18.
“The progress against Waunakee was very good,” Stoughton coach Rachael Gierhart said. “We hung with them the entire game.”
Two days before that, the Vikings lost to Badger South Conference rival Milton 25-20, 25-15, 25-20. With the losses, Stoughton drops to 0-4. The Vikings have three matches this week. Stoughton was scheduled to host Oregon on Tuesday, March 23, before playing road matches at Fort Atkinson on Thursday, March 25 and at Monroe on Friday, March 26.
“This is a big week,” Gierhart said. “Hopefully, we can get on a roll on Tuesday and carry that into our next two matches.”
Waunakee 3, Stoughton 0
Junior middle blocker Annie Tangeman had five kills and three blocks in the Vikings’ nonconference road loss to Waunakee on March 18.
The Vikings raced out to a 5-0 lead in the third set and it was a see-saw battle after the Warriors rallied.
“We came out strong and hung with them,” Gierhart said.
Stoughton junior outside hitter Olivia Anderdson also had five kills and three blocks. Sophomore setter Ava Perkins dished out nine assists.
“They (Tangeman and Anderson) had a strong showing,” Gierhart said. “Our setter, Ava, kept feeding them the ball. Our two middle blockers have been connecting with our setter more and running different sets in our offense.”
Sophomore libero Amelia Albers had a team-high 14 digs and three aces.
Milton 3, Stoughton 0
Tangeman posted six kills and one block in the loss to the Warriors on Tuesday, March 16.
Perkins had a team-high 17 assists. Albers had a team-best nine digs and notched two aces. Senior Lizzie Moe added two aces.