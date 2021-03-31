Stoughton senior outside hitter Piper Jensen wore out the corners hitting to the back baseline against Badger South Conference rival Oregon on Tuesday, March 23.
The Vikings (1-5) stormed out to a strong start and swept the Panthers 25-7, 25-11, 25-17 at Stoughton High School. It marked the first win of the season for a young Stoughton team trying to jump-start a winning streak.
“After four games of disappointment and hard work, it’s so rewarding to finally win,” Jensen said. “I feel like what we are practicing each day is worth it. It’s really a boost of confidence right now. I’m incredibly confident in our abilities to use this win as a tool to affirm what works and what it takes to win the game.”
Stoughton followed that with a four-set road loss to Monroe, 25-23, 12-25, 25-21, 28-26.
Stoughton 3, Oregon 0
Stoughton sophomore setter Ava Perkins dished out 26 assists and had a team-high 13 digs to lead the Vikings against Panthers.
Perkins had a run of six straight service points and two aces to help Stoughton jump out to a 13-2 lead in the first set. The Vikings got strong play at the net from Jemilo, Tangeman and junior Olivia Anderson.
Jemilo had 14 kills, and junior middle hitter Annie Tanegman added seven kills.
Stoughton coach Rachael Gierhart said the Vikings’ defense set the tone and allowed them to run an efficient offense.
“Annie out of the middle swung like she has never swung before,” Gierhart said. “She really is finding her groove. All of our hitters are finding their groove with our setter, Ava (Perkins).”
Lizzie Moe had played second setter last year, but it worked well to have her focused on defense, Geirhart said.
“Letting those two play their stronger roles put us in a nice rhythm,” she said.
During a five-point stretch late in the second set, Jensen delivered three kills and scored on a tip to help the Vikings take an 18-9 lead over the Panthers.
“One of my specialties is I’m really good at getting to that corner,” Jensen said. “You have Savanna, who is a really amazing power hitter, and you have Annie who is beastly tall and incredibly aggressive.”
Jensen said her role is to use her placement of her kills and tips to get the ball over the heads of the setter and players in the back corner.
Oregon had three service errors in the final set, and Stoughton cashed in on the miscues. The Panthers also had a couple of hit attempts that went into the net.
Monroe 3, Stoughton 1
Jemilo had a team-high 19 kills, and junior Annie Tangeman posted nine blocks.
Sophomore setter Ava Perkins racked up 61 assists, and sophomore libero Amelia Albers had 41 digs. Moe had a team-best nine aces.
It marked the first win this season for Monroe.