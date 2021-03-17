After losing two Badger South Conference matches to start the season, Stoughton High School senior Savanna Jemilo just wants to celebrate a return to the court.
“Honestly, it was really hard not to have volleyball for over a year,” Jemilo said. “I’m super happy with how much energy we came out with even though we were down. We kept fighting. I’m just glad to be back with my teammates playing.”
After more than a year since playing their last match, the Vikings (0-2) opened the season with a three-set road loss to Milton on Tuesday, March 9. Two days later, they were swept by Monona Grove at Stoughton High School.
Stoughton (0-2) was scheduled to again play at Milton on Tuesday, March 16, as the team continues to work several sophomores and young hitters into the lineup.
“With our sophomores, they are getting used to the faster pace on varsity,” Stoughton coach Rachael Gierhart said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how they progress through the season and step up.”
Monona Grove 3, Stoughton 0
Stoughton senior outside hitter Piper Jensen and Jemilo turned up their hitting as the Vikings tried to force a fourth set. They fell short, as Monona Grove shut down the Vikings 25-16, 25-15, 25-22 on March 11, at Stoughton High School.
“Our hitters have to do a better job of finding the gaps,” Gierhart said.
Jemilo had a team-high seven kills, and Jensen had four kills and a team-best nine digs.
Sophomore setter Ava Perkins dished out 19 assists and posted two blocks. Sophomore libero Amelia Albers had a team-high 11 digs and senior Lizzie Moe notched three aces. Junior middle hitter Annie Tangeman also added two blocks for the Vikings.
The Silver Eagles raced out to six-point leads in the first two sets and cruised to comfortable wins. The Vikings committed three service errors in the second set and challenged Stoughtin’s serve receive lineup with aggressive serving. The SIlver Eagles switched to more of a tipping attack in the second set.
Anabelle Vesperman finished with 10 kills and Jada Braun had 28 assists for Monona Grove.
Gierhart said she will continue using different combinations to help the Vikings find a rhythm on the court.
“I think we need to improve on our communication and stop other teams from going on big runs,” she said. “We will use different lineups before we decide to stick with one.”
Milton 3, Stoughton 0
The Vikings couldn’t get over the hump in two nail-biting first sets, dropping a conference road match at Milton on Tuesday, March 9.
The Red Hawks handed the Vikings a 25-22, 26-24, 25-14 loss, as Stoughton junior outside hitter Olivia Anderson notched a team-high eight kills and Albers had 15 digs.
Perkins dished out 16 assists, Moe notched four aces and Tanegman had a team-best two blocks.