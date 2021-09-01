The Stoughton volleyball team lost its home opener in straight sets to Watertown, 25-20, 25-21, 25-23 in a Badger East Conference match Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Stoughton High School.
Annie Tangeman and Ava Perkins led the Viking offense with nine kills and 15 assists, respectively. Amelia Albers recorded a team-best 11 digs, while Emma Stokes added six digs in the loss. Albers finished with a team-high five aces.
Watertown’s Maryann Gudenkauf and Abby Wash both recorded 10 kills. Payton Roets ended with a game-high 35 assists for the Goslings.