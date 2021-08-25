With two sophomore starters last spring, a young Stoughton volleyball team looks to build on their development and make a jump up the new Badger East Conference.
Stoughton returns 10 letterwinners and four starters from a team that went 1-9 in the alternate fall season last spring. The quartet of returning starters are juniors Amelia Albers at libero and Ava Perkins at setter and right side hitter, seniors Annie Tangeman and Olivia Anderson at middle hitter.
“After a shorter alternate fall season last year, our returning players are hungry for more competition and victories,” Stoughton coach Rachael Gierhart said. “They have a strong passion for the game and vision for the outcome of the season.”
Perkins led the team in assists last season with 163.
“With a year of varsity experience, she is prepared to run our offense and push our hitters to their best,” Gierhart said.
Albers led the team in digs with 4.14 per set last spring.
Gierhart said Albers anchors the defense and serve receive.
Tangeman led the team in hitting percentage (.269) and blocks (29) last season.
“She has opened up her range of attacks and will continue to be a threat on offense,” Gierhart said.
Other letterwinners back are senior Sara Krueger (right side hitter), junior Teagen Pickett (outside hitter), senior Kayla Schultz (defensive specialist), senior Emma Stokes (defensive specialist), senior Brooke Thrall (right side hitter) and junior Cire Smith (middle and right side hitter).
Pickett missed last season with an injury. One newcomer expected to have a role right away is sophomore Brooklyn Radecke as a setter and outside hitter.
Gierhart said she’s optimistic about the roles Pickett and Radecke can play this year.
“While neither of them have playing experience at the varsity level, they each bring a high volleyball IQ and a strong desire to learn and the ability to make an immediate impact,” she said.
Gierhart said the strengths of the team are a commitment to improvement, passion for the game, tough defense and blocking, consistent serving, leadership and multiple hitting and setting threats.
In the realigned Badger Conference, the Panthers are a member of the Badger East’s Southeast division that also features Monona Grove, Milton and Fort Atkinson. Crossover games against the Badger East’s Northeast division that features Waunakee, Watertown, DeForest and Beaver Dam will count in the conference standings.
The contenders for the Badger West title include DeForest, Waunakee and Edgewood.
Edgewood (14-1) made a run to the WIAA DIvision 2 state tournament last fall, but because a positive COVID-19 case couldn’t compete at state. DeForest won a Division 1 regional championship over Waunakee (8-3) in four sets last spring. The Norskies (9-3) then lost a sectional final match to Sun Prairie in five sets and just missed a state berth.
The Warriors went 38-6 and won the former Badger North Conference championship in 2019.
“Our team sees their potential and will push themselves to increase their level of competition each day,” Gierhart said. “We are confident their hard work will pay off and lead to several victories within our conference.”