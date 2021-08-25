The Stoughton volleyball team dropped its season opener, but bounced back to split two matches against Whitewater in a nonconference doubleheader on Tuesday, Aug. 24, in Whitewater.
The Vikings lost the first match 25-15, 18-25, 25-13, but earned a 25-23, 15-25, 15-11 victory in the second bout.
In the first match, no team took more than a two-point lead the first 20 points as Whitewater and Stoughton were tied up 10-10. The Whippets scored the next four points to take a 14-10 advantage and then went on to grab a 21-13 lead.
Senior Annie Tangeman gave the Vikings some momentum with a block to make it 21-14 Whitewater, but a missed serve eventually led to a 25-15 set win for the Whippets.
Stoughton started to settle in the second set, taking an early 10-5 lead. The Vikings scored four of the next seven points — with the seventh point coming from an ace from Stoughton senior Olivia Anderson.
The ace forced a Whitewater timeout, but the Whippets couldn’t regroup after the break as Stoughton led by five or more the rest of the set to earn a 25-18 victory.
Stoughton head coach Rachael Gierhart said she felt like the Vikings got some early nerves out after the first set of the season.
“They got that out of their systems and finally caught a groove,” Gierhart said. “I saw the confidence they could have on the court.”
Whitewater’s Kindyl Kilar — a second-team all-state selection last season — made her mark on the match-defining third set as the junior collected two aces and a kill during her service to give the Whippets an early 7-2 lead.
“Before the match even started, we knew we were going to block-line her,” Gierhart said. “We honed in our defense on her. She is an amazing athlete and they set her all the way around no matter where she was on the court.”
Stoughton got within four points down 12-8, but Whitewater went on a 10-3 run to widen the gap to a 22-11 advantage. The Vikings ended up falling in the third and final set 25-13.
It was a different story in the second match of the season as the Vikings won a close first set 25-23. Whitewater won the second set 25-15, but Stoughton regrouped to win the decisive third set 15-11.
“They (Stoughton) found out how far they could push themselves,” Gierhart said. “There were some amazing digs in the second match that they just weren’t going for the first one.”
Tangeman finished with 20 kills between the two matches, including 11 in the second bout. Junior libero Amelia Albers finished with 29 digs, with 20 coming in the second match.
Junior Ava Perkins paced the Viking offense with 35 assists. Junior Teagan Pickett and sophomore Brooklyn Radecke both tied for a team-high three aces on Tuesday.