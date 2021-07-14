The Stoughton High School volleyball program hosted a week-long youth camp last week.
Campers learned basic skills like passing, setting and serving as well as played games. The camp was led by current high school volleyball players.
Updated: July 14, 2021 @ 7:40 am
