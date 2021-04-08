The Stoughton High School volleyball team received a third seed in a WIAA Division 1 regional and will play second-seeded Monona Grove at McFarland High School on Saturday, April 10.
The Vikings (1-5) learned about its postseason path when the WIAA released regional pairings and seeds on Sunday, April 4.
The winner of the Stoughton and Monona Grove match will advance to play top-seeded McFarland in a regional championship. After all regional finals on Saturday, the WIAA will re-seed for the sectional.
Stoughton lost in five sets to Monona Grove in a regional semifinal in 2019. The Vikings were swept by the Silver Eagles March 11.
“I think the girls are excited,” Stoughton coach Rachel Gierhart said of the rematch. I think we have progressed a lot since that first match.
“Hopefully, it will be a different match this time.”
Gierhart said the biggest difference in the Vikings is they are more cohesive on the court, reading their teammates and understanding their tendencies.
“Our hitters are more comfortable with our setter (Ava Perkins),” she said. “They know what to expect from one another more now than the first time against MG.”
Stoughton was scheduled to play at Beaver Dam on Tuesday, April 6. The Vikings will host DeForest (9-2) on Thursday, April 8, before the regional on Saturday in McFarland.