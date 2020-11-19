Eight Stoughton High School sophomore volleyball players are not waiting until the alternative fall sports season practices to start in February to start working on their skills.
A group of eight SHS players are in the second year of a Wisconsin Hustle club volleyball team. The Wisconsin Hustle will play a U16 tournament schedule this season.
Wisconsin Hustle Club Director Teresa Smith said the club volleyball team started last year as a local option for a small group of players who wanted to develop their skills.
“We wanted the club to work around the winter schedule and try to keep a balance with other winter activities,” said Smith, whose daughter Ciré Smith is on the team. We want to continue to grow Stoughton High School volleyball.”
The team is coached by SHS alumnus Kate LaZoette Langfeldt, who played on the 2005 national champion team at Division III University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. The team practices at LaZoette’s gym on Highway 138 two to three times a week.
Langfeldt played as a setter and libero at UW-Whitewater where she earned first-team All-WIAC Conference, first-team all-region and second-team All-American. Langfeldt now works as a private physical therapist who specializes in treating orthopedic conditions.
Smith said the inaugural season last year exceeded expectations. The Wisconsin Hustle finished as the runner-up Power Up Winter Tournament Series.
Six of the team’s eight players last year were recognized as selections to All-Tournament Teams throughout the Power Up Winter Series, with two being named Silver MVP awards — Ava Perkins (setter) and Cassidy Link (libero).
Smith said she hopes to have the tournament schedule set by December.
“We want to wait to see there because of the limitations with COVID,” she said.
It’s clear there will be no tournaments played in Dane County because of restrictions on gatherings.
The high school fall sports season for SHS was pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Vikings are scheduled to start practice Feb. 22 for the alternative fall season.
“Our players are hopeful to play for SHS volleyball this spring season, with many other fantastic Stoughton area players,” Smith said.