The Stoughton defense allowed just 35 points as the Viking volleyball team cruised to a 25-10, 25-15, 25-10 nonconference victory over Deerfield Thursday, Sept. 2, at Stoughton High School.
The Vikings lost its home opener in straight sets to Watertown, 25-20, 25-21, 25-23 in a Badger East Conference match Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Stoughton High School.
Stoughton 3, Deerfield 0
Amelia Albers and Teagan Pickett both collected seven digs in the victory. Ava Perkins picked up a game-high 26 assists The Stoughton attack was led by Annie Tangeman with 10 kills and Pickett with six kills. Albers finished with five aces.
Watertown 3, Stoughton 0
Tangeman and Perkins led the Viking offense with nine kills and 15 assists, respectively. Albers recorded a team-best 11 digs, while Emma Stokes added six digs in the loss. Albers finished with a team-high five aces.
Watertown’s Maryann Gudenkauf and Abby Wash both recorded 10 kills. Payton Roets ended with a game-high 35 assists for the Goslings.