Stoughton, WI (53589)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain for the afternoon. Windy. High 52F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy at times with periods of light rain. Low 41F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.