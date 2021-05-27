The WIAA and University of Wisconsin-La Crosse have agreed to continue planning the state track and field meet June 24-26 in La Crosse.
The state track and field meet was canceled last year because of the COIVID-19 pandemic. The state schedule will be altered this year from its additional format to accommodate COVID-19 guidelines, WIAA director of communications Todd Clark said in a news release Thursday, May 19. The state meet will be hosted over a three-day period with events for both boys and girls conducted in one day in each division.
“For the high school track and field student-athletes in Wisconsin, this year is so very significant,” WIAA assistant director Kate Peterson Abiad said. “On the heels of losing the 2019-20 season in its entirety, we are proud to be able to offer them the opportunity to compete on the UWL campus with the hospitality of the La Crosse community.”
The COVID-19 accommodations will allow for 5,500 each day to attend the state track and field meet. The Division 3 state meet is scheduled for Thursday, June 24; followed by the Division 2 state meet on Friday, June 25. The Division 1 state meet that would feature qualifiers from Verona, Oregon and Stoughton is set for Saturday, June 26.
The state track and field championships have been held at Veterans Memorial Stadium on the campus of UW-L since 1990. The event is the longest running state high school meet in the country, with origins dating back to 1895.