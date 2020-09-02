Senior Sofia Bormett became the first Stoughton High School swimmer to win a gold medal at state competition. Now she’s taking her talent to the next level.
Bormett announced on Twitter on Wednesday, Aug. 26, she was committing to Division I Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, where she will compete in swimming.
Bormett was a three-time state qualifier, winning four medals during her high school career.
“I’m very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Marshall University!,” she wrote on collegeswimming.com. “Thank you to my family, coaches, and friends for getting me to where I am today, I couldn’t have done it without you. Go Herd!”
As a sophomore, Bormett won the WIAA Division 2 state championship in the 200-yard freestyle in a school-record breaking time of 1 minute, 53.3 seconds. She also took third in the 100 free and swam on the 200 freestyle relay that took seventh that same year.
Last season, Bormett finished fourth in the 200 free and seventh in the 100 free. She was also a member of the Stoughton 200 free relay that finished 12th and the 400 free relay that took 12th.