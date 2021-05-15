Ten years ago, Ryan Olson was sitting behind a desk in the Stoughton Parks and Recreation office working as an intern while he finished his final semester of college at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Olson, a 2008 Stoughton High School graduate, dabbled in part-time coaching for the Stoughton Vikings’ high school football team but didn’t have an interest in coaching at the college level.
After mentioning to the Parks and Rec department’s director at the time, Tom Lynch, that he was missing a coaching clinic to be at work, Lynch gave Olson advice that would change the rest of his life.
“He just told me, ‘If that’s something that you want to do, you should pursue it.’ And he just basically kind of made me realize like, hey, just because this was your major, this was what you originally thought, you're too young to say this is what I'm gonna do. And if you don’t feel like it’s the right thing then you should pursue what you're really passionate about. If that’s coaching, and that’s football, then then you should do that,” Olson said.
Olson, now 31, heeded the advice, and it's led him to the possibility of adding a national title to his coaching resume - Olson has spent the last week preparing for the NCAA Division I FCS national championship game in Frisco, Texas on Sunday, May 16 as the tight ends coach for South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota.
The game will be available to watch on ABC and ESPN3.
Olson decided to get more involved in coaching after his talk with Lynch, and ended up being more involved with the Stoughton football program the next fall. It solidified his future.
“That last fall semester I had, I was coaching high school football at Stoughton, coaching the O-line, and I remember just enjoying that so much and thinking like, ‘Man I would way rather be doing this than sitting behind a desk or working in city government or whatever the heck I thought I was gonna do,” Olson said.
Olson knows first-hand what it takes to win a college championship. The former all-conference right tackle won three national championships with UW-Whitewater in 2009, 2010 and 20111 and finished his college playing career with a 58-2 record.
Like most coaches who hope to work at the collegiate level, Olson began his coaching career as a graduate student assistant, joining the coaching staff at Missouri Western State University in 2013.
He went on to earn a master’s degree in educational leadership in 2016 before working as the offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator for Bemidji State University in Minnesota from 2017-2019.
After being hired by South Dakota State in January of this year, Olson has helped the Jackrabbits to an 8-1 season.
He said he tries to emulate his former offensive line coach at UW-Whitewater, Steve Dinkel, and focuses a lot on putting his players in offensive schemes and formations that fit their playing styles.
Dinkel said he isn’t surprised to see his former standout having success as a coach, referencing his “blue collar” work ethic and a yearning to always keep learning and improving.
“It doesn't surprise me because Ryan was like a sponge. In our meetings, whether it was a film session or out on the field, he was always just super attentive and listening to every coaching point that was being given,” Dinkel said.
“Ryan was a rock for our offensive line for several years and just had a tremendous work ethic. I can’t say enough good things about Ryan,” he said.
Olson said it’s different to prepare for a national championship as a coach compared to the buildup as a player. A lot of the focus this last week has been on sticking to routines and not being distracted by a trophy or what TV station the game is played on.
It’s hard to reflect on being in the championship hunt at the moment, he said, but he feels grateful to be a Jackrabbit and to have the opportunity thanks to hard work and support along the way from his parents, wife and former coaches and coworkers.
“I'm probably the luckiest guy in college football to step into the position I stepped in with this staff and the guys that have been here that have really built this thing,” Olson said. “It’s just an honor to be along for the ride here.”
And when he steps onto the field on Sunday, regardless of the outcome, Olson said he is proud that his football journey started as a Viking.
“That’s really where I developed a love for football was in Stoughton, Wisconsin playing youth and high school football,” he said. “It definitely helped formulate me and a lot of those experiences helped get me to where I am.”