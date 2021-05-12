The Stoughton High School softball team hit three home runs and went 1-2 in a trio of road games last week.
The Vikings (2-6) lost a nonconference thriller on the road to Janesville Parker 6-5 on Saturday, May 8. That came one day after Stoughton rallied to beat Milton 10-8. The Vikings opened the week with a 17-7 loss to Monroe on Tuesday, May 4, at Twining Park in Monroe.
The Stoughton game against Madison Edgewood at Goodman Park was postponed twice because of rain. The game was first scheduled for Monday, May, 3 and was rained out. The rescheduled game on Thursday, May 6, was also rained out. The Vikings’ game against the Crusaders has been rescheduled for May 18.
Janesville Parker 6, Stoughton 5
The Vikings appeared to be in a prime position to close out a second straight win with a two-run lead against Janesville Parker.
But Parker’s Jasmyn Demrow delivered a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Parker a walk-off 6-5 win over Stoughton May 8.
Stoughton senior Makayla Ramburg went 3-for-4 with two RBI. Senior Tessa Pickett and freshman Reese Koepke each hit doubles for the Vikings.
Stoughton 10, Milton 8
Senior Grace Ott hit a grand slam in the third inning and senior Savanna Jemillo hit a two-run home run in the fourth as the Vikings rallied to top the Red Hawks on May 7.
Stoughton trailed 5-0 after the top of the third before Ott’s blast cut the deficit to one. Jemillo’s two-run homer highlighted a five-run fourth when the Vikings took a 9-8 lead.
Ramburg went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored and senior Lizzie Moe went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored to lead a 13-hit attack.
Jemillo went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI and Ott finished 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI. Koepke went 2-for-3 and sophomore Ameilia Albers finished 2-for-4 with one RBI.
Perkins pitched five innings and gave up eight runs on 10 hits to get the win. She struck out nine and walked one.
Monroe 17, Stoughton 7 (5 inn.)
Jemilo went 3-for-3 with a grand slam, two doubles and four RBI, but one big inning from Monroe topped the Vikings May 4, at Twining Park in Monroe.
Stoughton scored six runs in the top of the fourth to take a 7-4 lead.The Cheesemakers answered, scoring five runs in the bottom of the fourth and eight runs in the fifth. Perkins pitched 42⁄3 innings and gave up seven earned runs on 20 hits, while striking out two and walking three.
Monroe senior Sydney Updike went 4-for-4 with four RBI. Monroe senior Alysa Maurer also drove in four runs.