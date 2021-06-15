The sixth-seeded Stoughton softball team couldn’t overcome an early deficit and lost to Janesville Craig 10-1 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal on Monday, June 14, at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.
Stoughton (3-19) was coming off a 4-3 road loss to Milton in the regular season finale on Thursday, June 10, in Milton.
Janesville Craig 10, Stoughton 1
Both Stoughton seniors Grace Ott and Lizzie Moe had two hits, but the Vikings couldn’t upset the Cougars on the road on June 14, in a Division 1 regional semifinal.
Craig scored six runs in the first inning and three runs in the second to jump out to a 9-0 lead.
Stoughton junior Jessica Reuter pitched two innings and gave up seven earned runs on six hits, struck out three and walked four. Sophomore Ava Perkins pitched four and gave up one run on four hits and struck out three.
Milton 4, Stoughton 3
Stoughton freshman Reese Koepke and senior Savanna Jemilo combined for four hits, but Milton held off the Vikings 4-3 after a late rally.
The Vikings trailed 4-0 after three innings. The Vikings had a two-run fifth and scored one run in the sixth. Koepke went 2-for-3 and Jemilo, a Northern Iowa commit, finished 2-for-4. Senior Makayla Ramburg doubled and had two RBI for the Vikings.
Stoughton out-hit Milton 8-6 but committed three errors.
Stoughton’s Jessica Reuter pitched six innings and gave up three earned runs on six hits. She didn’t post a strikeout and walked four.