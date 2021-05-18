The Stoughton High School softball team looked to be in pretty good shape in the first inning of a Friday, May 14, game against Fort Atkinson.
After taking a 4-0 lead and chasing the Blackhawks’ starting pitcher with just one out against them, coach Cassie Bonde liked what she was seeing from her team.
But defensive errors and a struggle to drive in runners on base by the Vikings flipped the momentum, and Fort Atkinson scored 10 unanswered runs to win 10-4.
The game followed a 12-6 loss to Monona Grove on Tuesday, May 11. Bonde said there were multiple situations in both games in which the Vikings had a chance to end an inning but errors added runs for the other team.
“We’re averaging probably three, four errors in every game right now, and they’re costly errors. Until we can clean that up as a team we’re going to continue to struggle,” Bonde said.
Bonde said she liked her team’s start Friday, which was led by a three-run home run from senior Savanna Jemilo. Jemilo finished 3-for-4 for the Vikings, who also got two hits out of senior Grace Ott.
The home run was Jemilo’s fourth of the season, and Bonde said the senior has stepped up to lead her team this year.
“She’s definitely one of our leaders on the team both offensively and defensively in the dugout. She just has a very positive mindset,” Bonde said of Jemilo.
Having Ott behind Jemilo puts teams in a tough situation when deciding whether to avoid pitching to two batters in a row. Ott has posted a .457 batting average this season, so it keeps other teams thinking, Bonde said.
In nearly every inning of Friday’s game, the Vikings were able to get runners on base and in scoring position, but the team was unable to drive in runs.
“It was just a matter of we couldn’t come up with that timely hit,” she said. “So that’s kind of been one of our MOs is we can get people on, but then we can’t convert.”
The Vikings finished with eight errors on defense. Junior pitcher Jessica Reuter pitched a complete game, only giving up two earned runs.
Monona Grove 12, Stoughton 6
After giving up four runs in the bottom of the second inning and facing a 5-0 deficit in a Tuesday, May 11 game at Monona Grove, the Vikings answered with some offense of their own.
The Vikings scored three runs to open the third, but Monona Grove added three of their own in the bottom half of the inning. After Stoughton scored twice in the top of the fifth, the Silver Eagles again matched the score in the bottom half of the inning.
Monona Grove had 16 hits to Stoughton’s six, which included another Jemilo home run as well as a double from the University of Northern Iowa recruit.
Bonde liked the way her team responded but said that again errors told the story of the game, particularly in the second inning.
“They scored four but it was a hit, a fielder’s choice, then there’s an error, then there’s another error. And it’s just errors at inopportune times, and then the other team takes advantage and scores,” she said.
The Vikings, now 2-8 this season, will attempt to limit the errors in games this Tuesday at Edgewood, Thursday when Watertown visits the Vikings and Saturday at Oregon.