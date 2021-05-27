The Stoughton softball team nearly upset a Watertown team that entered last week tied atop the Badger South Conference and then couldn’t slow a dominant hitting attack in a doubleheader sweep by Oregon on Saturday, May 22, at Stoughton High School.
“I knew coming in that they were a good hitting team,” Stoughton coach Cassie Bonde said of the Panthers. “We were hoping they would hit it at us and they hit the gaps. It wasn’t our defense that let us down. They just hit the ball.”
Stoughton (2-12, 1-9 Badger South) lost a conference game to Madison Edgewood 11-1 on Monday, May 24, at Goodman Diamond in Madison.
The Vikings opened last week with a 7-5 loss to Watertown on Tuesday, May 18, where they scored one run in their last at-bat and fell short.
Edgewood 11, Stoughton 1 (5 inn.)
Edgewood’s Nicole Schmitt tossed a two-hitter to lead the Crusaders over the Vikings May 24 at Goodman Diamond in Madison.
Stoughton senior Makayla Ramburg had one hit for the Vikings. Edgewood’s Lexie Koch had three hits and three RBI. Edgewood’s Olivia Moore also knocked in three runs.
After scoring one run in the top of the fourth inning to cut the Crusaders’ lead to 2-1, Edgewood answered with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Crusaders put the game away with a six-run fifth.
Stoughton’s Jessica Reuter pitched 41⁄3 innings and gave up seven runs on 10 hits. She struck out one and walked four.
Oregon 15, Stoughton 1 Oregon 18, Stoughton 9
Stoughton senior Savanna Jemilo went 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored, but the Vikings couldn’t complete a comeback against Oregon in the second game of a doubleheader May 22 at Stoughton High School.
The Panthers batted around the order in a six-run first inning in the second game of the twinbill. Hailey Richter singled and Jordan Baumgartner reached on an error. Oregon senior Megan Bloyer then delivered a two-run double. The other big hits in the inning were Lauryn Etienne’s RBI single up the middle and Richter’s RBI single.
Stoughton answered with three runs in the bottom of the first. Stoughton’s Reese Koepke went 2-for-4 and Teagan Pickett had three RBI.
The Panthers pounded out 24 hits and had 39 hits over the two games. Oregon scored three runs in third to take 10-4 lead. After the Panthers scored four runs in the top of the fifth, the Vikings scored three runs in the bottom of the inning to cut Oregon’s lead to 14-8.
Reuter pitched 41⁄3 innings and gave up 11 earned runs on 15 hits. She struck out two and walked two. Sophomore Ava Perkins pitched 22⁄3 innings and gave up three earned runs.
Oregon’s Hailey Berman went 4-for-5 with five RBI and Bloyer was 4-for-5. Etienne drove in four runs and Emma Eisele had three RBI.
In the first game of the doubleheader, Oregon exploded for eight runs in the first.
Richter led off with a double to center. Oregon’s Jordan Baumgartner followed with a single. Bloyer then ripped an RBI single to left. Berman then singled to left before Eisele delivered a two-run single to right to extend the Panthers’ lead to 4-0.
Oregon’s Kate Davis, who went 3-for-4, had an RBI single off the third baseman’s glove. Etienne followed with an RBI single to right. Richter came through with an RBI single to to right field to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead. Baumgartner, who went 3-for-4, then added an RBI single to right.
Stoughton’s Grace Ott went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Oregon pitcher Amelia Spilde limited the Vikings to three hits.
“I feel like we were swinging at a lot of first and second pitches,” Bonde said of the first game against Oregon. “When we wait for our pitch and work the count that is when we can be a good offensive team.”
Watertown 7, Stoughton 5
Stoughton had numerous scoring chances in a Badger South Conference game against a Watertown team that entered the game tied atop the conference standings.
“That’s where I wanted to be,” Bonde said. “We were right there with a team tied at the top of the conference.”
Trailing by two runs entering the bottom of the seventh, the Vikings pushed across one run but fell short in their rally against the Goslings.
Watertown scored two runs in the top of the fourth to take a 3-1 lead. Jemilo blasted a two-ru, game-tying home run to center in the fifth.
The Goslings scored two runs in the sixth and seventh and capitalized on four errors by the Vikings. Only two of the four runs were earned, Bonde said.
The Vikings had a golden opportunity with the bases loaded in the sixth. Ott lined to the third baseman who made a spectacular play.
“That was heartbreaking when you are right there,” Bonde said. “Their third baseman made a hell of a play.”
Both Teagan Pickett and Koepke went 2-for-4. Tessa Pickett scored two runs.
“It was great to see our No. 8 and 9 hitters show up like that,” she said.
Reuter pitched a complete game and gave up two earned runs on eight hits. She struck out two and walked six.