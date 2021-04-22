The Stoughton Area High School softball team should have plenty of offensive firepower this season.
Head coach Cassie Bonde had plenty to say about her team’s ability in the batters box ahead of the team’s first scrimmage Saturday, naming multiple players who have plenty of power at home plate.
Her two catchers will likely lead the way.
Seniors Savanna Jemilo and Grace Ott will alternate time behind the plate this season, and both bring big bats.
Jemilo, a University of Northern Iowa recruit, posted a .260 batting average as a sophomore in 2019 and spent the last year playing club softball to stay on the field.
“She’s competed at national tournaments and is ready to bring that experience here to Stoughton High School and lead. She’s hungry to improve on her school stats from her sophomore year,” Bonde said of Jemilo.
Bonde also had praise for Ott, pointing to her big swing.
“She’s got a powerful swing that should help us score runs,” Bonde said.
Ott posted a .300 batting average in her sophomore season and is committed to play softball at Edgewood College in Madison.
Senior Tessa Pickett will lead the team from the outfield and as a lefty at the plate, and junior Jessica Reuter is expected to be the team’s starting pitcher.
The Vikings will hope to improve on their 2019 season, in which the team went 2-15 overall and 1-12 in the Badger South Conference. Despite losing five starters from that team, Bonde is optimistic.
Bonde expects Monroe and Watertown to be tough conference opponents this year and praised Milton’s pitching. She said it’s hard to know where the conference sits due to the missed season last year, but she said her team will be ready when the season opens April 27 with a home game against Edgewood.
“We’re going into each game with the mentality that we need to take care of what we can take care of - limit errors, take advantage of when we get baserunners on, execute, and have fun,” Bonde said.