The Stoughton Vikings softball team found the offense this week, ultimately posting a 1-2 record.
Stoughton defeated Wausau West 8-4 on Saturday, June 4 before dropping a second game Saturday to DC Everest 16-4.
Waunakee responded with a walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh inning in a Monday, June 7 game after the Vikings came back to tie the game in the top half of the inning.
The Vikings now sit at 3-17 this season.
Stoughton 8, Wausau West 4
The Vikings scored all eight of their runs over the first three innings and held off a late push by Wausau West in a win on Saturday, June 5.
Senior Savanna Jemilo finished 3-for-3 with a double for the Vikings, who got 1 strikeout and four walks from Ava Perkins on the mound.
DC Everest 16, Stoughton 4
The offense wasn't as effective in a loss to DC Everest on Saturday.
Makayla Ramburg had a pair of hits and drove in two runs for the Vikings, who gave up 14 runs in the first inning.
Waunakee 13, Stoughton 12
After scoring four runs in the top of the seventh inning of a Monday, June 7 game at Waunakee, the Vikings suffered a loss on a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh.
The Vikings rallied back, scoring four runs in the fifth and seventh inning to tie the game at 12 before eventually losing.
Jemilo hit a home run for the Vikings, and both Ramburg and Tessa Pickett registered four hits for Stoughton. Ramburg also added a double.