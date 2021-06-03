The Stoughton softball team didn’t take long to jump on Monroe in a Badger South Conference game on Tuesday, May 25, but couldn’t hang on to a five-run lead. The Vikings wound up losing a slugfest to the Cheesemakers 16-9 at Stoughton High School.
The Vikings scored five runs in the first inning, as Stoughton senior Makyla Ramburg led off with a triple. Senior Tessa Pickett hit a sacrifice fly to score Ramburg. Senior Savanna Jemilo, a Northern Iowa University commit, and senior Grace Ott crushed solo home runs to give the Vikings a 3-0 lead. Teagan Pickett singled and sophomore Amelia Albers and Reese Koepke walked. Kate Elliott then delivered a two-run single up the middle to extend the Vikings’ lead to 5-0.
Jemilo went 2-for-4 with a home run. Koepke went 2-for-3 and Teagan Pickett finished 2-for-4.
“We talked about coming out and jumping on them right away and we came out focused,” Stoughton coach Cassie Bonde said. “Ramburg’s triple really set the tone and got everyone fired up after that.”
After the Cheesemakers answered with a five-run second, Stoughton scored two runs in the bottom of the second. Tessa Pickett and Jemilo both singled. Jess Reuter knocked in a run on a groundout. Teagan Pickett then came through with an RBI single to left to give the Vikings a 7-5 lead.
Koepke singled in the third and Elliott reached on an error to open up another scoring opportunity in the third. Reuter drove in Koepke on a groundout and Elliott scored on a passed ball to give the Vikings a 9-5 lead.
“I think when these kids get the lead they struggle playing a full seven innings,” Bonde said. “We get the lead and we get too comfortable. It’s something where we need to get the mentality to close it out.”
Monroe rallied and took the lead with a six-run sixth to take a 13-9 lead.
Monroe senior Sydney Updike had three hits and six RBI. Senior teammate Alyse Maurer had four hits and drove in three runs.
Reuter pitched six innings and gave up 13 runs, but only seven earned on 13 hits. The Vikings committed five errors and Reuter walked six and that led to six unearned runs.
Stoughton (2-13, 1-10 Badger South) hosted Monona Grove on Tuesday, June 1. The Vikings will host Fort Atkinson on Thursday, June 3, before playing at Baraboo on Saturday, June 5.