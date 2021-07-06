When Savanna Jemilo was in seventh grade, her mother sent her to receive hitting lessons from current Stoughton High School softball coach Cassie Bonde to help Jemilo work on her swing.
It didn’t take Bonde long to see the player’s potential, even then.
“The first hitting lesson she came to I was kind of like, ‘Why are you here? You don’t need this.’ And I could see that as a 13 or a 12 year old,” Bonde said. “Ever since that first time I saw her that summer in the seventh grade, I knew she was a special player.”
That offensive ability is one of the reasons that Jemilo was recently named one of 66 graduates selected to play in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All-Star Game in the Wisconsin Dells July 13.
Players are nominated by their coaches and selected based on their success during their high school softball careers. The tournament also requires players to fundraise for the Special Olympics.
Players practice with their all-star teammates on Monday and are honored at a banquet that night before playing two other all-star teams on Tuesday.
Jemilo hit .526 with nine home runs and 27 RBI in conference games this season, leading the Vikings with 30 hits in 22 games. The University of Northern Iowa prospect said she was surprised to hear she was selected, adding that she owes a lot to Bonde.
“I was super grateful to her, and it just made me feel super appreciative for everything that she’s done for me as a player,” Jemilo said of her coach.
Bonde wasn’t as surprised to hear of the selection, mentioning Jemilo’s offensive prowess. Jemilo led the Vikings in batting average, total hits, home runs, RBI, triples and slugging percentage during the 2021 season.
“If you look at any of those offensive stats, she was No. 1 in most of those categories,” Bonde said, “and that’s just a testament to her talent and a big reason why she’s gonna play Division 1 college ball next year.”
For Jemilo, representing her school one more time is something she won’t take for granted.
“I’ve loved being a Viking the last four years, and knowing that I get to go and kind of represent the Viking community and what we stand for at this all-star game is incredible,” she said. “I’m just super grateful that I have the opportunity to do it.”