For Stoughton senior Savanna Jemilo, despite being in the middle of volleyball season, it’s hard not to think about the first softball practice coming up in 18 days.
That’s because Jemilo has committed to play softball at the University of Northern Iowa next year.
She announced the decision Tuesday, March 23, on Twitter.
“I am honored to announce my commitment to the University of Northern Iowa,” Jemilo wrote on Twitter. “A huge thank you to my family, all coaches, teammates, Coach Jacobs and Coach Wright for this incredible opportunity! I’m excited for this upcoming year and can’t wait to be a Panther!”
Jemilo has been a power hitter for the Vikings. She was named honorable mention all-Badger South Conference last season after hitting .469 (46-for-98) with a .622 on-base percentage, .888 slugging percentage, nine doubles and 10 home runs. She earned second-team all-conference honors as a freshman.
Jemilo started playing softball at 6 and has been playing club softball with Iowa Premier Gold. The third baseman/catcher also does strength sessions with University of Wisconsin Sports Performance trainers.
To gain further exposure, Jemilo posted highlight, training and individual skills videos of herself on Twitter. Highlights include game play, training videos show work done outside of games and practices, and coaches see her aptitude in hitting, fielding, bunting, arm strength and footwork in individual skills videos.