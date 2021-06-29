Four Stoughton softball players have been named Badger South All-Conference.
Senior Savanna Jemilo was named first-team all-conference at third base and catcher. Jemilo hit .526 with nine home runs and 27 RBI in conference games this season. She racked up a team-high 30 hits.
Jemilo was also selected to play in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Star game July 13 in the Wisconsin Dells.
Senior Grace Ott was named second-team all-conference at third base and catcher. Ott hit .371 and had two home runs and 28 RBI.
Both senior Makalya Ramburg and Tessa Pickett were named honorable mention all-conference.
Stoughton went 3-19 and 1-13 to finish last in the conference.