Shortly after the Oregon High School softball team lost in a Division 1 sectional final on June 23, senior Megan Bloyer began to cry, thinking it was the last time she would ever represent the Panthers on a ball diamond.
She’s getting one more chance to represent her high school, as Bloyer was named to the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All-Star Game in the Wisconsin Dells July 13.
The top players in the state are nominated by their coaches, selected by the association and then play against one another in a one-day, two-game tournament. Players are also honored for their high school achievements in a ceremony the night before the game.
"Once I found out that I got into the game and was accepted, it was really exciting,” Bloyer said. “And it was a really proud moment to get a little bit of recognition for all the work that I've done over the past four years."
Bloyer finished the 2021 season with a .506 batting average, 44 hits, 36 RBI and 11 home runs.
Bloyer is the all-time leading hitter in Oregon softball history with 108 hits after breaking the record during her senior season. She finished her high school career with 80 RBI, 27 doubles and 17 home runs.
She owns two of the top three program records for hits in a season, as well as the record for doubles in a season and RBI in a season. She sits in the top 10 for every major statistic, Oregon coach Scott Mirkes said.
Mirkes said the Concordia University recruit was a big reason his team finished 16-11 this season and had its longest postseason run in team history.
The recognition for Bloyer is well deserved, he said, adding that one memory sticks out in his mind when he thinks of people who deserve extra recognition.
When the Panthers returned to Oregon High School after the Panthers beat Monroe 2-1 in a game on June 7, Bloyer couldn’t get her at-bats out of her mind. She thought she could have played better, so she asked Mirkes to leave the lights on at the field.
She hit a bucket of softballs off a tee until she couldn’t see anymore.
"It's not just a secret here in Oregon that Megan is an outstanding player and a leader in the program, she is as good as anybody else out there playing catcher and hitting and handling pitchers and doing all those little things,” Mirkes said.
Bloyer said she looks forward to playing alongside some of the girls she played against throughout high school while playing against the other top players in the state.
Players are required to fundraise money as part of their participation in the all-star game, which goes to the Special Olympics. Bloyer said that’s her favorite part of the game.
"That's actually probably one of my favorite parts about the whole thing is just knowing that the whole reason they do this is to raise money for charity and knowing that I’m helping them do that is something really special and something I’m really happy to be a part of,” she said.
Mirkes said the team is hoping for some all-conference and possibly all-state awards in the coming weeks for Bloyer in addition to the all-star game. If anybody deserves the attention, it’s her, Mirkes said, while also giving props to her classmate Amelia Spilde.
"Her (Bloyer’s) name is all over the record book. But ultimately, records are just numbers. There’s much more behind playing any sport. … and her legacy lives beyond that. What we accomplished as a team is really due to their leadership.”