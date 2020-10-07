Four Stoughton High School football players were named to the Wissports.net senior football awards preseason watch list for this season.
Stoughton is coming off an 8-3 season in which the Vikings won their first conference title since 1975 and hosted a second-round playoff game for the first time in their history. A trio of defensive players named to the preseason watch list are Rudy Detweiler (linebacker), Brooks Empey (defensive line) and Jonah O’Connor (defensive back), along with offensive lineman Zach Wahlin.
“I think it’s a testament to a lot of the success we had last year and a testament to how hard they work,” Stoughton coach Jason Becker said. “They certainly deserve those accolades and much more.”
Detweiler led a Vikings’ defense that had two shutouts last year with 129 total tackles, and was named to the John Anderson award watch list. The award is named after Anderson, a former Waukesha South standout who went on to star at the University of Michigan and later with the Green Bay Packers.
Empey was one of 71 players named for the Tim Krumrie award, given to the top senior defensive lineman. He had 67 total tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries last season. The award is named after Krumrie, a former Mondovi and University of Wisconsin athlete who went on to star in the NFL for 12 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, including two Pro Bowl appearances.
O’Connor is one of 60 players named to the Jim Leonhard preseason watch list given to the state’s top senior defensive back. He led the team with four interceptions and added 40 tackles last year.
“It’s good to get the recognition and get a nice head of steam going into the season,” O’Connor said.
The award is named after former Flambeau High School and University of Wisconsin athlete Leonhard, who has gone on to have success in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, and Cleveland Browns. In 2016 he returned as an assistant coach at Wisconsin and now serves as the Badgers’ defensive coordinator.
Wahlin is an offensive lineman for a Stoughton offense that averaged 33.5 points-per-game last season, and racked up 389 yards per game (201 rushing, 188 passing).
The award is named after former Brookfield Central and University of Wisconsin athlete Thomas, who went on to have a standout NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. After an All-American career at UW, Thomas was selected to the NFL Pro Bowl 10 times.
“Honestly, it’s an honor to be considered for something like that,” Wahlin said. “I feel pretty privileged to be considered one of the top offensive linemen in the state.”
Stoughton is scheduled to have it’s alternate season this spring with the first practice scheduled for March 8.
“We have to take what we are given and make the most of it,” O’Connor said. “I think we can be just as good if not better than last year. I think our defense will be a force to be reckoned with.”
About three week later, the Vikings will kick off the season opener at Waunakee.
“I think it’s fantastic we get to start against one of the best programs in the state,” Becker said. “We will see where we measure up. We are looking forward to showing the state how talented we are.”