Alexander Cushman, 28, Monona, won the 20-mile Syttende Mai Run on Saturday, May 14, in Stoughton.
Cushman finished with a time of 1 hour, 47 minutes, 11.25 seconds, about 11 minutes ahead of runner-up Mitchell Farger of Stoughton. The 20-mile run included 155 runners.
Corbin Lehn of North Mankato, Minnesota, took third (2:00, 3.86) and Madison’s Joe Kurian placed fourth (2:03.15.63)
Sophie Bolich, 22, Milwaukee, won the women’s 20-mile run and took seventh overall with a time of 2 hours, 19 minutes, 35.70 seconds. Heather Curnatt, 47, Madison, finished second in the women’s race (2:26.15.3) and Stoughton’s Linnea Coachran took third (2:29.17.48).
In the 10-mile run, Derek Johnsrud, 29, Fall River, won with a time of 54 minutes, 12.45 seconds. The 10-mile run featured a field of 197 runners. Steve Lavelle, 26, Madison, took second (57:10.06) followed by Whitewater’s Mark Elworthy in third (59:23.51).
The top area finisher in the 10-mile run was Stoughton’s Parker Flint (1:05.54.67).
Brianna Jepson, 24, Madison, won the women’s 10-mile run (1:13.52.40). Stevens Point’s Annie Wetter took second (1:14.20.72) and Madion’s Bridgette Miles finished third (1:14.20.72).
The top area finisher in the women’s 10-mile run was Stoughton’s Jill Guenther, 42, who placed 35th (1:18.19.2).