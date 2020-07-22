Student-athletes at Stoughton High School are getting back in the swing of training for the upcoming fall sports season.
Athletes started engaging in pre-hab activities after July 1 with SHS’ strength and conditioning and athletic training staff. There are 220 athletes signed up for the school’s voluntary strength, speed and agility workouts that started July 6.
“I’m really proud of the job all our coaches have done,” Stoughton athletic director Mel Dow said. “Winning is a byproduct of doing the little things right. This is a significant little thing that will get us into position to have celebrations in the future. If we don’t do them right now, we won’t have those opportunities.”
Each athlete is required to wear a face mask into and out of the high school. Athletes are also required to wear face masks in the weight room during lifting.
“I think the big thing is getting back to some sense of normalcy,” Stoughton football coach Jason Becker said. “It’s definitely improved overall morale and it’s hopefully building up to have some sort of a season.”
The Vikings’ football season is one of change with a realigned Badger Conference and its Large and Small divisions. Stoughton will be a member of the Badger Small along with Baraboo, Fort Atkinson, Monona Grove, Mount Horeb/Barneveld, Portage, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie.
A study conducted by Tim McGuine – a senior scientist at the University of Wisconsin – in conjunction with the WIAA, found 33% of student-athletes are displaying symptoms of depression and 40% haven’t been doing any activity since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States in March.
“We’ve tried to focus on the benefits that extracurriculars provide to the health and well-being of our students,” Dow said. “There have been a variety of studies released that have shown kids dealing with mental health issues and inactivity during the pandemic. We have a sense of responsibility to educate them.”
The programs participating are football, girls cross country, boys cross country, girls swimming, boys soccer, volleyball, girls tennis, girls golf, dance and cheer, marching band and Norwegian Dancers.
“Anyone with the mindset that we are going to come in full bore and 100% is extremely foolish,” Becker said. “That’s putting students at risk for injuries. It’s been a slow gradual build-up to getting our guys ready to compete in a fall sport.”
Each sport or team signs up for a block of time to ensure social distancing can be monitored between groups. Students are placed in a small group of 10 or less. Students and staff must self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms prior to arriving at the school. When they arrive, they report to a check-in table to sign in.
Staff members or administration must be informed if any attendee has any COVID-19 symptoms after attending. Any student who is tested positive must have medical clearance before returning.
Athletes are spread out more than six feet apart in stations and the equipment is disinfected by coaches and volunteers after every use. Hand sanitizer stations are set up throughout the weight room and in the gym.
All attendees must provide their own hydration. There are no shared bottles or drinking fountains. Portable hydration stations or coolers are prohibited.
Stoughton boys cross country coach Patrick Schneider is excited to just have some of his runners back together working toward a common goal – getting ready for the season.
“I’m just happy they have an opportunity to be active and interact with each other in a safe way,” Schneider said. “The training sessions are great for students who haven’t been doing much to ramp up at a gradual pace.”
Stoughton girls cross country coach Susan Zaemisch also worries about the mental health of student-athletes since it’s been more than four months since the last sports event. She’s given her girls cross country athletes suggested miles and workout programs they have been able to complete on their own.
“To be a good runner, you have to build a strong core, strong legs and strong arms and you have to be mentally strong,” Zaemisch said. “Strength for our athletes pushes them outside their comfort zone so they can build that mental strength.”
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has not made a decision regarding 2020 fall sports. In addition to his Badger Conference responsibilities, Dow has been a member of a national task force called “The Pandemic Project,” which was started in May by the Maine Principals’ Association.
“We’ve discussed a variety of challenges with reopening schools and athletic programs,” Dow said. “It’s been a great opportunity to brainstorm, talk to health professionals and get legal counsel so we can identify how we can move forward.”
Dow is also the head of the Badger Conference’s “COVID Crew.” He said the league’s athletic directors have remained in constant contact with each other throughout the pandemic.