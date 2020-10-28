Participation in sports is not associated with an increased risk of COVID-19 among Wisconsin high school student-athletes, according to findings in a recent report from the physician for the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Athletic Department.
While the findings of the survey were met with optimism, whether that leads to any changes in Public Health Madison of Dane County’s COVID-19 restrictions regarding reopening schools to play winter sports remains uncertain.
Stoughton High School Athletic Director Mel Dow said the survey is encouraging and is another piece of research that can be used to start a conversation of what is allowed in Dane County.
“We can use that to see if we can open up more opportunities for our students this winter,” he said.
Badger Conference league winter sports competitions were canceled for 2020-21 on Friday, Oct. 16, and no conference champions will be crowned because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the county’s restrictions on gatherings.
Many high schools in Dane County are at a standstill when it comes to waiting for a sports season. Meanwhile, they see high schools in other counties 35 to 40 miles away who had fall sports seasons.
Dr. Andrew Watson in a UW COVID-19 survey had data collection from 207 schools who restarted fall sports, representing more than 30,000 student-athletes who participated in more than 16,000 practices and 4,000 competitive games in September. Each school had implemented a COVID-19 plan for athletics.
The survey counted 271 cases of COVID-19 reported among student-athletes from Sept. 6 to Oct. 3. None resulted in hospitalization or death, according to Watson’s report. Of those, 30% couldn’t confirm an idefinified source through contract tracing, and only one reported case (0.5%) was attributed to transmission through sports activities.
A major finding in the survey was that COVID-19 positive case rates were actually lower among teenagers in schools that played fall sports than the rest of the state.
The COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 children for schools that had fall sports was 901, while the rate for other 14-17 year olds across the state was 1,035, based on the survey.
The numbers from the survey paint a positive outlook, but Dow said the plan as of Friday, Oct. 23, is to conduct small-group training sessions until county restrictions are lifted for a winter sports season.
Would SHS plan to play a winter sports season with no home games if county restrictions prohibit it?
“It’s something we will revisit as we move forward,” he said.
In his report, Watson cautioned that efforts to assess COVID-19 risk among youth athletes should be expanded and replicated in other populations to provide a more complete picture of the risk of COVID-19 transmission during sports participation.
Some Stoughton High School fall coaches pushed this summer to have extra speed, strength and agility training sessions at the high school to help curb potential increases in depression and anxiety among students.
The UW COVID-19 survey compared data from 3,200 Wisconsin athletes in May to data collected from over 5,000 adolescent athletes prior to COVID-19. They found that physical activity levels had dropped by 50% during the pandemic and symptoms of depression rose 33%.
To combat rising depression and anxiety numbers, SHS has allowed coaches of fall sports teams to use their 15 additional coaching contact days awarded by the WIAA. With COVID-19 safety measures, fall sports coaches in football, boys cross country, girls cross country, boys swimming and volleyball have been having small groups of students attend training sessions at the high school.
The fall sports contact days run through Oct. 31. Then there will be contact days for non-athletic clubs and organizations at the start of November at the high school. Small group winter sports training sessions are scheduled to start Nov. 16.
“It’s baby steps before the full go,” Dow said. “Hopefully we can get to the full run soon.”