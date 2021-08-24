The artificial turf field project at Collins Field is reaching the homestretch from reaching its goal after the Stoughton High School Sports Boosters donated another $100,000 on Monday, Aug. 23, to the Stoughton Area School District.
The project is $162,000 away from reaching its $1.1 million goal, Steve Lyons, president of the Stoughton Sports Boosters wrote in a Monday news release. Once completed, the new field is expected to host an additional 30 to 40 events per year.
“Stoughton Sports Boosters have been extremely generous in their support of this major project,” Lyons wrote. “This contribution could not have been possible without the support of our corporate sponsors, youth sports programs and donations from families and individuals in our community.”
Numerous groups have endorsed the project, including the Stoughton High School Band Program, Stoughton High School softball Team, Stoughton High School Baseball Team, Stoughton High School Track and Field teams, Stoughton High School lacrosse team, Stoughton High School cross country teams, Stoughton football Team, SHS Dance Team, SJHS soccer teams, and the SHS Spirit Squad and the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce.
“We are in striking distance to making this legacy project happen,” Lyons wrote. “However, there is still work to be done. We must raise these final dollars so Stoughton can have a field for sports teams and band competitions for years to come. We ask that those who have not given would consider making a donation.”
To donate, visit stoughtonsportsboosters.org.